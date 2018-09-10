Pioneer : to Exhibit at GTC Japan Organized by NVIDIA Pioneer Will Introduce Its 3D-LiDAR Sensors

Tokyo, Japan ― Pioneer Corporation (hereinafter 'Pioneer') will exhibit at GTC Japan, the largest artificial intelligence developers' conference in Japan that will be organized by NVIDIA Japan (hereinafter 'NVIDIA'), and conduct a demonstration of its 3D-LiDAR sensors at its booth from September 13 to September 14.
Pioneer has been collaborating with NVIDIA since December 2017, and its 3D - LiDAR sensors support 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks', a software development kit (SDK) for autonomous driving.
The 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks' SDK contains reference applications, tools and library modules to help manufacturers and developers accelerate their work using the 'NVIDIA DRIVE' AI computing platform for autonomous driving.
Because 3D-LiDAR is a sensor using a laser that can accurately measure the distance to a target and three-dimensionally grasp the distance and situation surrounding it in real time, it is regarded as a key device in realizing Level 3 or higher autonomous driving. Pioneer is developing a high-performance, downsizing, lower price 3D-LiDAR using a MEMS mirror, aiming for mass production in the 2020s. Pioneer developed its sample for testing last September and is providing it to companies in Japan and overseas.
Autonomousdriving
Disclaimer
Pioneer Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:26:01 UTC