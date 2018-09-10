Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Pioneer Corp    6773   JP3780200006

PIONEER CORP (6773)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pioneer : to Exhibit at GTC Japan Organized by NVIDIA Pioneer Will Introduce Its 3D-LiDAR Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Tokyo, Japan ― Pioneer Corporation (hereinafter 'Pioneer') will exhibit at GTC Japan, the largest artificial intelligence developers' conference in Japan that will be organized by NVIDIA Japan (hereinafter 'NVIDIA'), and conduct a demonstration of its 3D-LiDAR sensors at its booth from September 13 to September 14.

Pioneer has been collaborating with NVIDIA since December 2017, and its 3D - LiDAR sensors support 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks', a software development kit (SDK) for autonomous driving.

The 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks' SDK contains reference applications, tools and library modules to help manufacturers and developers accelerate their work using the 'NVIDIA DRIVE' AI computing platform for autonomous driving.

Because 3D-LiDAR is a sensor using a laser that can accurately measure the distance to a target and three-dimensionally grasp the distance and situation surrounding it in real time, it is regarded as a key device in realizing Level 3 or higher autonomous driving. Pioneer is developing a high-performance, downsizing, lower price 3D-LiDAR using a MEMS mirror, aiming for mass production in the 2020s. Pioneer developed its sample for testing last September and is providing it to companies in Japan and overseas.

Autonomousdriving

Disclaimer

Pioneer Corporation published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 04:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIONEER CORP
06:27aPIONEER : to Exhibit at GTC Japan Organized by NVIDIA Pioneer Will Introduce Its..
PU
09/07PIONEER : Announces Transfer of Shares of Its Consolidated Subsidiary (Tohoku Pi..
PU
08/22PIONEER : Completion of Transfer of Pioneer's Plant (PDF 112 KB)
PU
08/09PIONEER : Statement on Media Reports of Today (PDF 52 KB)
PU
08/08PIONEER SEEKING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE : sources
AQ
08/06PIONEER : Announces Change of Responsibility in Management (PDF 76 KB)
PU
08/01PIONEER CORP : quaterly earnings release
07/26PIONEER : Patent Application Titled "Light-Emitting Device" Published Online (US..
AQ
07/25UPDATE1 : EU fines Pioneer, 3 other companies over online price fixing
AQ
07/25PIONEER : Announces Receiving the European Commission Decision (PDF 92 KB)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29REPORT : Nuance Acquires Voicebox For Natural Language Tech 
05/14Pioneer Corp. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/12Pioneer Corp. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Is A Safer, More Entertaining And Eventually Autonomous Car Near? 
2016Pioneer Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 373 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -9 620 M
Debt 2019 20 747 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 47 151 M
Chart PIONEER CORP
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 159  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Kotani Executive President & Representative Director
Kunio Kawashiri Director, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Koichi Moriya Director, Head-Personnel, Legal Affairs & Audit
Shinsuke Nishimura Director, Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Mitsumasa Kato Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER CORP-47.44%424
DENSO CORP-24.00%37 345
CONTINENTAL-33.28%34 692
APTIV-0.59%22 325
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 464
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.58%18 102
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.