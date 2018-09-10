Pioneer : to Exhibit at GTC Japan Organized by NVIDIA Pioneer Will Introduce Its 3D-LiDAR Sensors

Tokyo, Japan ― Pioneer Corporation (hereinafter 'Pioneer') will exhibit at GTC Japan, the largest artificial intelligence developers' conference in Japan that will be organized by NVIDIA Japan (hereinafter 'NVIDIA'), and conduct a demonstration of its 3D-LiDAR sensors at its booth from September 13 to September 14.

Pioneer has been collaborating with NVIDIA since December 2017, and its 3D - LiDAR sensors support 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks', a software development kit (SDK) for autonomous driving.

The 'NVIDIA® DriveWorks' SDK contains reference applications, tools and library modules to help manufacturers and developers accelerate their work using the 'NVIDIA DRIVE' AI computing platform for autonomous driving.

Because 3D-LiDAR is a sensor using a laser that can accurately measure the distance to a target and three-dimensionally grasp the distance and situation surrounding it in real time, it is regarded as a key device in realizing Level 3 or higher autonomous driving. Pioneer is developing a high-performance, downsizing, lower price 3D-LiDAR using a MEMS mirror, aiming for mass production in the 2020s. Pioneer developed its sample for testing last September and is providing it to companies in Japan and overseas.

