Pioneer Energy Services : NYSE To Suspend Trading Immediately In Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (PES) And Commence Delisting Proceedings

08/14/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

NEW YORK, August 14, 2019 - The New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE', the 'Exchange') announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (the 'Company') -- ticker symbol PES -- from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's securities will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing based on 'abnormally low' price levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

https://ir.theice.com/press/press-releases/nyse-regulation/2019/suspensions/pioneerenergyservices_suspension2019

Disclaimer

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 18:51:01 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,21  $
Last Close Price 0,17  $
Spread / Highest target 1 687%
Spread / Average Target 623%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,9%
