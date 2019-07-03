Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust : Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for July.

Ex Date: July 15, 2019 Record Date: July 16, 2019 Payable: July 31, 2019

Ticker Taxable Funds Distribution

Per Share Change From

Previous Month HNW Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust $0.0950 - PHD Pioneer Floating Rate Trust $0.0625 - PHT Pioneer High Income Trust $0.0675 - Ticker Tax-Exempt Funds Distribution

Per Share Change From

Previous Month MAV Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust $0.0375 - MHI Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust $0.0525 -

Market

Price Market Price

Distribution Rate NAV NAV

Distribution Rate Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust $14.39 7.92% $16.24 7.02% Pioneer Floating Rate Trust $10.61 7.07% $12.04 6.23% Pioneer High Income Trust $9.20 8.80% $10.06 8.05% Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust $10.75 4.19% $11.81 3.81% Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust $12.38 5.09% $12.86 4.90%

The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of July 2, 2019. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.

All funds are closed-end investment companies. PHD, PHT, MHI and MAV trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc. is each fund’s investment adviser. On July 3, 2017, the name of the adviser was changed from Pioneer Investment Management, Inc., coinciding with its acquisition by Amundi. As a result of the transaction, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc. became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi. Amundi, one of the world’s largest asset managers, is headquartered in Paris, France.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a fund’s investment performance based on a fund’s current distributions. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi Pioneer's closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

