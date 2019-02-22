Log in
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Pioneer Natural Resources Company - PXD

0
02/22/2019

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On January 2, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported in an article titled "Fracking's Secret Problem—Oil Wells Aren't Producing as Much as Forecast" that, according to a review of available public data on production, many of the Company's shale wells, specifically those involved in the fracking process, were producing oil and gas at a much lower rate than the Company had forecasted to investors. For example, wells in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas that the Company had informed investors in September 2015 were expected to produce 1.3 million barrels of oil and gas apiece now appear on track to produce about 482,000 barrels, 63% less than forecast.  Further, the report noted that "findings suggest current production levels may be hard to sustain without greater spending because operators will have to drill more wells to meet growth targets."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Pioneer's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Pioneer's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Pioneer shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pxd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pioneer-natural-resources-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-pioneer-natural-resources-company---pxd-300800480.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
