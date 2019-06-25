Pioneer Natural Resources : A Leader of Fracking Boom Rethinks Headlong -2

That allowed the wells to be finished faster and contribute sooner to quarterly results, the person said, but at the cost of reducing their total long-term production. After 16 months, the wells generated about 125,000 and 160,000 barrels of oil, respectively, according to ShaleProfile, an industry analytics platform. Pioneer's average Permian well from 2017 generated about 212,000 barrels of oil in that time, ShaleProfile data show.

Pioneer said it didn't drill shorter wells to accelerate production. "It is not unusual to drill shorter lateral wells for a variety of reasons, including to reduce the risk of operational challenges associated with longer lateral lengths," the company said.

Last year, Pioneer's board grew more concerned about exceeding the budget, chairman J. Kenneth Thompson said in an interview. Shareholders were ratcheting up pressure to moderate growth and spending. Pioneer spent $549 million more than it took in from operations in 2018, according to FactSet, even though U.S. benchmark crude prices rose to an average of $65 a barrel. Many competitors also overshot their budgets, few by as much as Pioneer.

Pioneer's board approved a $500 million increase in the company's capital budget, to between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion, in the middle of last year, but was surprised to learn in January about additional overspending of about $350 million, Mr. Sheffield said.

By late February, Pioneer's shares had declined about 40% from their 2014 peak. The board, with Mr. Sheffield as chairman, reached a "strong consensus" that major cost reductions were necessary, and Mr. Dove elected to retire, the company said.

Mr. Thompson, the current chairman, said the board wanted to cut overhead to $2.25 per barrel of oil and gas produced, from $3.26, and that Mr. Dove had opposed such moves, which would require layoffs.

In his first year back as CEO, Mr. Sheffield wants to generate roughly $800 million in excess cash, which would demonstrate that Pioneer can meet investor demands for profits, cash flow and growth. In addition to the job cuts, it sold acreage in South Texas and is looking to shed assets used to process natural gas.

Pioneer's shares temporarily surged after Chevron sought to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Mr. Sheffield made clear he isn't interested in selling Pioneer. He also isn't quite letting go of his million-barrel goal.

"I can't guarantee we're going to grow 15% a year if I don't know what the oil price is," he said, explaining it could take as long as 15 years if the industry experiences more downturns. "But my point is the rock will produce over one million barrels a day," he said.

Based on its existing well production and drilling practices, Pioneer would need as many as 90 rigs -- about four times its current total -- to reach one million barrels a day by 2026, estimates Tom Loughrey, president of oil-and-gas consulting firm Friezo Loughrey Oil Well Partners LLC. "This is really outside the realm of possibility," he said.

Pioneer has told investors it would take 60 to 70 rigs to produce one million barrels a day by 2026. It said it hoped drilling advances would allow it to reach the target with fewer rigs.

Write to Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com and Bradley Olson at Bradley.Olson@wsj.com