Pioneer Natural Resources : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

0
09/24/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its third quarter 2019 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 4, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (866) 575-6539 confirmation code 2038043 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A telephone replay will be available through December 2, 2019. To register for the call-in audio replay, click here and enter confirmation code 2038043.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
