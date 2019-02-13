Pioneer Natural Resources Company : Increases Dividend on Common Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the
Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an
increase in the Company’s semiannual cash dividend from $0.16 per share
to $0.32 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock (equivalent to
$0.64 per share on an annualized basis). The dividend is payable April
12, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March
29, 2019.
