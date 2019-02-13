Log in
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

(PXD)
Pioneer Natural Resources Company : Increases Dividend on Common Shares

0
02/13/2019

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s semiannual cash dividend from $0.16 per share to $0.32 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock (equivalent to $0.64 per share on an annualized basis). The dividend is payable April 12, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 964 M
EBIT 2018 1 569 M
Net income 2018 979 M
Debt 2018 1 445 M
Yield 2018 0,23%
P/E ratio 2018 24,96
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
EV / Sales 2018 5,15x
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 24 102 M
Chart PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Natural Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 204 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Douglas Sheffield Executive Chairman
Mark Stephen Berg EVP-Corporate & Vertically Integrated Operations
Kenneth H. Sheffield Executive VP-Operations, Engineering & Facilities
Richard P. Dealy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES7.50%24 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%77 651
CNOOC LTD10.53%74 840
EOG RESOURCES8.03%55 456
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.64%49 643
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.34%32 425
