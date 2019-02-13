Pioneer Natural Resources Company : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results; Provides 2019 Outlook
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the
Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018. Pioneer reported fourth quarter net
income attributable to common stockholders of $324 million, or $1.89 per
diluted share. These results include the effect of noncash
mark-to-market (MTM) derivative gains and certain other unusual items
typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates.
Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the fourth quarter
was $202 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. For the full-year 2018,
the Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of
$978 million, or $5.70 per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjusted income
excluding noncash MTM derivative gains and unusual items for the
full-year 2018 was $1.1 billion, or $6.31 per diluted share.
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Highlights
Achieved corporate return on capital employed (ROCE)1
of 9% during 2018
Increased dividend by 300% and repurchased $150 million, or 1.1
million shares, under authorized share repurchase plans in 2018
Averaged fourth quarter Permian oil production of 194 thousand
barrels of oil per day (MBOPD), toward the top end of guidance
Averaged fourth quarter Permian production of 302 thousand barrels
of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), at the top end of guidance
Delivered 2018 Permian oil production of 181 MBOPD (23% growth) and
2018 Permian production of 283 MBOEPD (26% growth)
Streamlined portfolio with divestments of non-core assets,
increasing focus on Permian position and driving down cost structure
Added $458 million of incremental cash flow from firm
transportation (FT) agreements
President and CEO Timothy L. Dove stated, “The Company delivered an
excellent fourth quarter, serving to cap a strong year where we
sharpened our focus on our peer-leading Permian asset. Pioneer delivered
oil production at the top end of guidance, maintained our trajectory of
lowering operating costs and continued our momentum of strong
operational execution.
“In 2018, we again demonstrated a year-over-year increase in well
productivity, while delivering best-in-class Permian cumulative oil
production and oil composition. Our unique, low-cost basis Permian
acreage, unencumbered by high cost acquisitions, generated a highly
competitive return on capital employed of 9%.
“We embarked on many initiatives during 2018 to permanently streamline
the portfolio and increase corporate level returns. Throughout the year,
the Company diligently worked to divest non-core acreage and focused our
efforts on drilling high-return horizontal Permian wells. For 2019, the
substantial cost savings related to the strategic divestiture of our
pressure pumping assets and transition to West Texas sand will
significantly decrease our cost structure and improve capital
efficiencies. These actions drive an 11% decrease in drilling,
completions and facilities capital, while delivering a robust 12% to 17%
increase in production when compared to 2018.”
Financial Highlights
Pioneer continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with 2018 year-end
cash on hand of $1.4 billion (including liquid investments) and net debt
of $0.9 billion. The Company’s liquidity position remains strong at
year-end 2018 with $2.9 billion of liquidity, including $1.4 billion of
cash and liquid investments and a $1.5 billion unsecured credit facility
(undrawn as of December 31, 2018). The Company continues to reduce its
cost structure and streamline its portfolio through the divestiture of
non-core assets, with proceeds from the 2018 asset divestitures totaling
approximately $865 million2.
Consistent with the Company’s focus on enhancing shareholder value,
Pioneer is committed to the return of capital to shareholders. The
Company increased its semiannual cash dividend in February 2018 by 300%
from $0.04 per share to $0.16 per share. With the announcement today,
the Company is doubling its semiannual cash dividend from the existing
$0.16 per share to $0.32 per share ($0.64 per share on an annualized
basis), representing a 700% increase since the beginning of 2018.
In February 2018, the Board of Directors authorized a $100 million
common stock repurchase program to offset the impact of dilution
associated with employee stock compensation awards. This program was
replaced in December 2018 with a $2 billion authorization. To date, the
Company has repurchased a total of 2.4 million shares for $328 million
at an average price of approximately $136 per share under the December
2018 authorization.
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
For the fourth quarter, the average realized price for oil was $49.80
per barrel. The average realized price for NGLs was $26.88 per barrel,
and the average realized price for gas was $1.75 per thousand cubic feet
(MCF). Adjusting for the cash flow uplift attributable to the Company’s
FT contracts, the average realized oil price would have increased by
$9.36 per barrel to $59.16. These prices exclude the effects of
derivatives.
Production costs, including taxes, averaged $8.70 per barrel of oil
equivalent (BOE). Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A)
expense averaged $13.75 per BOE. Exploration and abandonment costs were
$32 million. General and administrative expense totaled $99 million.
Interest expense was $29 million. Other expense was $533 million, or $49
million excluding unusual items3.
Operations Update
Pioneer placed 270 horizontal wells on production during 2018, of which
71 were placed on production during the fourth quarter. Well
productivity continues to increase annually, with average cumulative
production greater in 2018 as compared to the 2017 program. Many
factors, such as incorporating data from machine learning into optimized
completion designs and a focused approach to appraisal testing have
contributed to the Company’s improving well productivity.
The Company’s second multi-zone Spraberry appraisal pad (Stackberry),
located in Midland County, consists of eight wells: two in the Middle
Spraberry, two in the Jo Mill and four in the Lower Spraberry Shale.
Similar to the first Stackberry test, cumulative production has
outperformed previous horizontal Spraberry wells in the area by
approximately 35%. As a result, an additional 40,000 acres in the
surrounding area for the Middle Spraberry, Jo Mill, and Lower Spraberry
Shale intervals have been de-risked, progressing the transition of the
Spraberry intervals from appraisal to development mode. The third 2018
Stackberry test was placed on production late in the fourth quarter and
is still flowing back. The Company plans to spud two additional
Stackberry tests late in 2019.
During 2018, the Company had several successful Wolfcamp D wells placed
on production. This success continued into 2019 as a two-well Wolfcamp D
pad was placed on production early in the first quarter of 2019, with an
average 24-hour initial production rate of approximately 4,100 BOEPD, of
which 72% was oil. This two-well pad also recorded a 20-day cumulative
production of approximately 120 MBOE, with a 70% oil mix. The Company
plans additional Wolfcamp D appraisals in 2019.
The Company continues to increase efficiencies, which are driving
greater corporate returns. For example, large-scale developments enable
operational efficiencies to be captured by performing drilling and
completion practices over multiple wells. Additionally, large-scale
developments decrease mobilization and non-productive time.
Approximately 40% of the Company’s 2019 wells are planned to include
projects consisting of four or more wells, compared to only 10% in 2018.
Many of these projects will utilize “Pioneer Pads” enabling 24 wells to
be drilled and completed from the same pad. The Pioneer Pad can reduce
surface utilization by greater than 80%, benefiting the environment and
further improving returns.
Demonstrating the benefits of long-term planning, the Company’s
comprehensive water strategy continues to play a critical role in the
continuing successful execution of Pioneer’s Permian development plan.
Pioneer’s vast water pipeline system is remotely operated from a control
room and allows for hundreds of thousands of barrels of water per day to
be efficiently directed across the Company’s large acreage position.
This system successfully transports the Company’s low-cost water across
the field and is built to support Pioneer’s long-term development plan.
Furthermore, Pioneer plans on increasing the volume of recycled water it
uses to approximately 30% in 2019. This effort to decrease the Company’s
dependence on fresh water not only increases corporate returns but also
demonstrates Pioneer’s commitment to the communities in which it
operates and its employees live. The Company plans to further reduce its
freshwater consumption by increasing the use of effluent water through
its investment in the Midland water treatment plant.
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company’s marketing of Permian
oil yielded premium Brent-related oil pricing, leading to an incremental
$170 million of cash flow. The full-year 2018 impact of this strategy
led to $458 million of additional cash flow. The Company continues to
enhance margins through its FT contracts by transporting oil and gas
from its areas of production to price-advantaged markets and expects
these activities to provide a cash flow uplift of $40 million to $100
million during the first quarter of 2019.
2019 Outlook
The Company expects its 2019 Permian drilling, completions and
facilities capital budget to range between $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion
and be fully funded within expected operating cash flow, based on
current commodity prices. Including capital of $300 million related to
Pioneer’s unique Permian investments in gas processing facilities and
water infrastructure, the total capital program4 is expected
to range between $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion.
The Company plans to operate an average of 21 to 23 horizontal rigs in
the Permian Basin during 2019, including approximately five rigs in the
southern joint venture area. This program is expected to place 265 to
290 wells on production, compared to 270 wells placed on production
during 2018. The average lateral length planned for 2019 is
approximately 9,800 feet, with an average estimated ultimate recovery
(EUR) of approximately 1.6 MMBOE per well.
This activity level is projected to deliver 2019 Permian production of
320 to 335 MBOEPD and 203 to 213 MBOPD, representing approximately 12%
to 17% growth over 2018 production levels. The Company expects 2019
forecasted operational cash flow of $3.2 billion5, based on
current commodity prices.
First Quarter 2019 Guidance
First quarter 2019 Permian production is forecasted to average between
302 to 317 MBOEPD and 194 to 204 MBOPD, while Eagle Ford/South Texas
production is forecasted to average between 13.0 to 14.5 MBOEPD and 2.8
to 3.8 MBOPD. Permian production costs are expected to average $8.50 per
BOE to $10.50 per BOE. Permian DD&A expense is expected to average
$13.00 per BOE to $15.00 per BOE.
Total exploration and abandonment expense for the Company is forecasted
to be $20 million to $30 million. General and administrative expense is
expected to be $95 million to $100 million. Interest expense is expected
to be $28 million to $33 million. Other expense is forecasted to be $45
million to $55 million and is expected to include $35 million to $45
million of charges associated with excess firm gathering and
transportation commitments. Accretion of discount on asset retirement
obligations is expected to be $3 million to $6 million. The Company’s
effective income tax rate is expected to range from 21% to 25%. Current
income taxes are expected to be less than $5 million.
The Company’s financial and derivative mark-to-market results and open
derivatives positions are outlined on the attached schedules.
Proved Reserves
The Company added Permian proved reserves totaling 304 million barrels
of oil equivalent (MMBOE) during 2018. These proved reserve additions
equate to a drillbit reserve replacement ratio of 290% when compared to
Pioneer’s full-year 2018 Permian production of 105 MMBOE, including
field fuel. The Permian drillbit finding and development (F&D) cost was
$11.77 per BOE, with a drillbit proved developed F&D cost of $11.94 per
BOE.
As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s total Permian proved reserves
were estimated at 977 MMBOE, of which 94% are proved developed.
Approximately 56% of these proved reserves are oil, 23% are NGLs and 21%
are gas.
As of December 31, 2018, all of Pioneer’s proved reserves were in the
United States, and 92% were proved developed reserves. Approximately 54%
of the Company’s proved reserves are oil, 23% are NGLs and 23% are gas.
Environmental, Social & Governance
Pioneer views sustainability as a multidisciplinary focus that balances
economic growth, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.
The Company emphasizes developing natural resources in a way that
protects surrounding communities and preserves the environment. For
access to Pioneer’s sustainability report, please visit www.pxd.com/values/sustainability.
Earnings Conference Call
On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Pioneer will
discuss its financial and operating results for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 and its 2019 outlook, with an accompanying
presentation. Instructions for listening to the call and viewing the
accompanying presentation are shown below.
Select “Investors,” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the
discussion, view the presentation and see other related material.
Telephone: Dial 888-204-4368 and enter confirmation code 1773129 five
minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet
address above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. This
replay will be available through March 11, 2019. Click
Here to register for the call-in audio replay and you will receive
the dial-in information.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production
company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United
States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in
this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant
to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business
prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties
that may cause Pioneer’s actual results in future periods to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of commodity
prices, product supply and demand, competition, the ability to obtain
environmental and other permits and the timing thereof, other government
regulation or action, the ability to obtain approvals from third parties
and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable
terms, completion of planned divestitures, litigation, the costs and
results of drilling and operations, availability of equipment, services,
resources and personnel required to perform the Company’s drilling and
operating activities, access to and availability of transportation,
processing, fractionation, refining and export facilities, Pioneer’s
ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete
its development activities as scheduled, access to and cost of capital,
the financial strength of counterparties to Pioneer’s credit facility,
investment instruments and derivative contracts and purchasers of
Pioneer’s oil, natural gas liquids and gas production, uncertainties
about estimates of reserves and resource potential, identification of
drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future,
the assumptions underlying production forecasts, quality of technical
data, environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of
climate change, cybersecurity risks, ability to implement planned stock
repurchases, the risks associated with the ownership and operation of
the Company’s industrial sand mining and oilfield services businesses
and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in
Pioneer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In
addition, Pioneer may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may
have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can
be given that the actual events and results will not be materially
different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking
statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these
statements except as required by law.
An audit of proved reserves follows the general principles set forth
in the standards pertaining to the estimating and auditing of oil and
gas reserve information promulgated by the Society of Petroleum
Engineers (“SPE”).A reserve audit as defined by the SPE is not
the same as a financial audit. Please see the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for a general description of the concepts included in the
SPE's definition of a reserve audit.
“Drillbit finding and development cost per BOE,” or “drillbit F&D
cost per BOE,” means the summation of exploration and development costs
incurred divided by the summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE
basis, attributable to discoveries, extensions and revisions of previous
estimates.Revisions of previous estimates exclude price
revisions.Consistent with industry practice, future capital
costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves are not included in costs
incurred.
“Drillbit reserve replacement” is the summation of annual proved
reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to discoveries, extensions and
revisions of previous estimates divided by annual production of oil,
NGLs and gas, on a BOE basis.Revisions of previous estimates
exclude price revisions.
“Proved developed finding and development cost per BOE,” or “proved
developed F&D cost per BOE,” means the summation of exploration and
development costs incurred (excluding asset retirement obligations)
divided by the summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis,
attributable to proved developed reserve additions, including (i)
discoveries and extensions placed on production during 2018, (ii)
transfers from proved undeveloped reserves at year-end 2017 and (iii)
technical revisions of previous estimates for proved developed reserves
during 2018. Revisions of previous estimates exclude price revisions.
Footnote 1: “Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)” is a non-GAAP financial
measure. As used by Pioneer, ROCE is net income adjusted for
tax-effected interest expense, net noncash MTM derivative gains and
losses and other unusual items divided by the summation of average
equity and average net debt.
Footnote 2: Includes 16.6 million shares of ProPetro Holding Corp.
(NYSE: PUMP) (closing price as of 2/5/2019) and $110 million of cash
payments to be received during the first quarter of 2019.
Footnote 3: Other expense includes unusual items totaling $450 million
of sand mine decommissioning charges associated with the planned closure
of the Company’s Brady, Texas sand mining facility and $34 million
attributable divestiture related charges, including employee-related
expenses.
Footnote 4: Excludes acquisitions, asset retirement obligations,
capitalized interest, geological and geophysical G&A and facilities.
Footnote 5: Assumes a WTI oil price of $53 (assuming a $7 differential
to the Brent oil price) and Henry Hub gas of $3/MCF.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors -- The SEC prohibits oil and gas
companies, in their filings with the SEC, from disclosing estimates of
oil or gas resources other than “reserves,” as that term is defined by
the SEC.In this news release, Pioneer includes estimates of
quantities of oil and gas using certain terms, such as “resource
potential,” “net recoverable resource potential,” “recoverable
resource,” “estimated ultimate recovery,” “EUR,” “oil in place” or other
descriptions of volumes of reserves, which terms include quantities of
oil and gas that may not meet the SEC’s definitions of proved, probable
and possible reserves, and which the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit
Pioneer from including in filings with the SEC.These estimates
are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved reserves
and, accordingly, are subject to substantially greater risk of being
recovered by Pioneer.U.S. investors are urged to consider
closely the disclosures in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC.Such filings are available from the Company at 5205 N. O'Connor
Blvd., Suite 200, Irving, Texas 75039, Attention: Investor Relations,
and the Company’s website at www.pxd.com.These filings also can be obtained from the SEC by calling
1-800-SEC-0330.
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
825
$
896
Short-term investments
443
1,213
Accounts receivable, net
814
645
Income taxes receivable
6
7
Inventories
243
212
Derivatives
52
11
Investment in affiliate
172
—
Other
25
23
Total current assets
2,580
3,007
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of
accounting
21,766
20,962
Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization
(8,218
)
(9,196
)
Total property, plant and equipment
13,548
11,766
Long-term investments
125
66
Goodwill
264
270
Other property and equipment, net
1,291
1,762
Other assets
95
132
$
17,903
$
17,003
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,624
$
1,282
Interest payable
53
59
Income taxes payable
2
—
Current portion of long-term debt
—
449
Derivatives
27
232
Other
112
106
Total current liabilities
1,818
2,128
Long-term debt
2,284
2,283
Derivatives
—
23
Deferred income taxes
1,152
899
Other liabilities
538
391
Equity
12,111
11,279
$
17,903
$
17,003
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas
$
1,122
$
1,085
$
4,991
$
3,518
Sales of purchased oil and gas
1,082
682
4,388
1,776
Interest and other
—
10
38
53
Derivative gains (losses), net
409
(254
)
(292
)
(100
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
64
3
290
208
2,677
1,526
9,415
5,455
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
201
151
855
591
Production and ad valorem taxes
55
63
284
215
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
404
367
1,534
1,400
Purchased oil and gas
909
668
3,930
1,807
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
77
285
Exploration and abandonments
32
28
114
106
General and administrative
99
80
381
326
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
3
5
14
19
Interest
29
35
126
153
Other
533
67
849
244
2,265
1,464
8,164
5,146
Income before income taxes
412
62
1,251
309
Income tax benefit (provision)
(88
)
603
(276
)
524
Net income
324
665
975
833
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
3
—
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
324
$
665
$
978
$
833
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:
Basic
$
1.89
$
3.88
$
5.71
$
4.86
Diluted
$
1.89
$
3.87
$
5.70
$
4.85
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
171
170
171
170
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
324
$
665
$
975
$
833
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
404
367
1,534
1,400
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
77
285
Impairment of inventory and other property and equipment
2
1
11
2
Exploration expenses, including dry holes
15
3
27
22
Deferred income taxes
88
(598
)
274
(519
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(64
)
(3
)
(290
)
(208
)
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
3
5
14
19
Interest expense
1
1
5
5
Derivative related activity
(576
)
265
(270
)
174
Amortization of stock-based compensation
22
18
85
79
Other
482
26
658
85
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
181
11
(52
)
(120
)
Income taxes receivable
—
(6
)
—
(4
)
Inventories
—
(26
)
(70
)
(35
)
Investments
—
—
4
(2
)
Other current assets
—
7
(1
)
3
Accounts payable
15
52
321
134
Interest payable
29
21
(5
)
(9
)
Other current liabilities
(11
)
(11
)
(55
)
(45
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
915
798
3,242
2,099
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of cash sold
85
5
469
352
Proceeds from investments
233
271
1,373
1,467
Purchase of investments
(51
)
(54
)
(669
)
(904
)
Additions to oil and gas properties
(1,025
)
(662
)
(3,520
)
(2,365
)
Additions to other assets and other property and equipment, net
(76
)
(90
)
(263
)
(342
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(834
)
(530
)
(2,610
)
(1,792
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on long-term debt
—
—
(450
)
(485
)
Payments of other liabilities
(15
)
—
(23
)
—
Exercise of long-term incentive plan stock options; employee stock
purchases
—
(1
)
8
6
Purchase of treasury stock
(128
)
—
(179
)
(36
)
Payments of financing fees, net
(4
)
—
(4
)
—
Dividends paid
(28
)
(7
)
(55
)
(14
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(175
)
(8
)
(703
)
(529
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(94
)
260
(71
)
(222
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
919
636
896
1,118
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
825
$
896
$
825
$
896
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUMMARY PRODUCTION, PRICE AND MARGIN DATA
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Average Daily Sales Volumes:
Oil (Bbls)
199,193
179,737
190,639
158,571
Natural gas liquids ("NGL") (Bbls)
61,911
62,395
63,780
55,008
Gas (Mcfs)
351,176
377,141
393,391
352,507
Total (BOE)
319,633
304,989
319,984
272,330
Average Prices:
Oil (per Bbl)
$
49.80
$
52.81
$
57.36
$
48.24
NGL (per Bbl)
$
26.88
$
21.64
$
29.84
$
19.31
Gas (per Mcf)
$
1.75
$
2.53
$
2.13
$
2.63
Total (BOE)
$
38.16
$
38.68
$
42.73
$
35.39
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Permian Horizontals
Permian Verticals
Eagle Ford
Other Assets
Total
($ per BOE)
Margin Data:
Average prices
$
38.22
$
39.45
$
34.45
$
35.11
$
38.16
Production costs
(3.90
)
(26.92
)
(14.26
)
(8.60
)
(6.83
)
Production and ad valorem taxes
(2.01
)
(1.04
)
(1.06
)
(2.85
)
(1.87
)
$
32.31
$
11.49
$
19.13
$
23.66
$
29.46
% Oil
64
%
64
%
30
%
30
%
63
%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE INFORMATION
(in millions)
The Company uses the two-class method of calculating basic and
diluted earnings per share. Under the two-class method of
calculating earnings per share, generally acceptable accounting
principles ("GAAP") provide that share-based awards with
guaranteed dividend or distribution participation rights qualify
as "participating securities" during their vesting periods. During
periods in which the Company realizes net income attributable to
common stockholders, the Company's basic net income per share
attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) net income
attributable to common stockholders, (ii) less participating
share-based basic earnings (iii) divided by weighted average basic
shares outstanding and the Company's diluted net income per share
attributable to common stockholders is computed as (i) basic net
income attributable to common stockholders, (ii) plus the
reallocation of participating earnings, if any, (iii) divided by
weighted average diluted shares outstanding. During periods in
which the Company realizes a loss attributable to common
stockholders, securities or other contracts to issue common stock
would be dilutive to loss per share; therefore, conversion into
common stock is assumed not to occur.
The following table is a reconciliation of the Company's net
income attributable to common stockholders to basic and diluted
net income attributable to common stockholders for the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
324
$
665
$
978
$
833
Participating basic earnings
(2
)
(5
)
(5
)
(6
)
Basic and diluted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
322
$
660
$
973
$
827
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were
171 million for both the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2018. Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
were 170 million for both the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2017, respectively.
EBITDAX and discretionary cash flow ("DCF") (as defined below) are
presented herein, and reconciled to the GAAP measures of net
income and net cash provided by operating activities, because of
their wide acceptance by the investment community as financial
indicators of a company's ability to internally fund exploration
and development activities and to service or incur debt. The
Company also views the non-GAAP measures of EBITDAX and DCF as
useful tools for comparisons of the Company's financial indicators
with those of peer companies that follow the full cost method of
accounting. EBITDAX and DCF should not be considered as
alternatives to net income or net cash provided by operating
activities, as defined by GAAP.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
324
$
665
$
975
$
833
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
404
367
1,534
1,400
Exploration and abandonments
32
28
114
106
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
77
285
Impairment of inventory and other property equipment
2
1
11
2
Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations
3
5
14
19
Interest expense
29
35
126
153
Income tax (benefit) provision
88
(603
)
276
(524
)
Gain on disposition of assets, net
(64
)
(3
)
(290
)
(208
)
Derivative related activity
(576
)
265
(270
)
174
Amortization of stock-based compensation
22
18
85
79
Other
482
26
658
85
EBITDAX (a)
746
804
3,310
2,404
Cash interest expense
(28
)
(34
)
(121
)
(148
)
Current income tax benefit (provision)
—
5
(2
)
5
Discretionary cash flow (b)
718
775
3,187
2,261
Cash exploration expense
(17
)
(25
)
(87
)
(84
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
214
48
142
(78
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
915
$
798
$
3,242
$
2,099
_____________________
(a)
“EBITDAX” represents earnings before depletion, depreciation and
amortization expense; exploration and abandonments; impairment of
oil and gas properties; impairment of inventory and other property
and equipment; accretion of discount on asset retirement
obligations; interest expense; income taxes; net gain on the
disposition of assets; noncash derivative related activity;
amortization of stock-based compensation and other items.
(b)
Discretionary cash flow equals cash flows from operating
activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities and
cash exploration expense.
Income adjusted for noncash mark-to-market ("MTM") derivative
gains, and income adjusted for noncash MTM derivative gains and
unusual items, as presented in this press release, is presented
and reconciled to the Company's net income attributable to common
stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) because the
Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an
additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's business that,
when viewed together with its financial results computed in
accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of
factors and trends affecting its historical financial performance
and future operating results, greater transparency of underlying
trends and greater comparability of results across periods. In
addition, management believes that these non-GAAP measures may
enhance investors' ability to assess the Company's historical and
future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures
are not intended to be a substitute for the comparable GAAP
measure and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's
consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with
GAAP. Noncash MTM derivative gains and losses and unusual items
will recur in future periods; however, the amount and frequency
can vary significantly from period to period. The table below
reconciles the Company's net income attributable to common
stockholders for the three months and twelve ended December 31,
2018, as determined in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted loss
excluding noncash MTM derivative gains and adjusted income
excluding MTM derivative gains and unusual items for the quarter.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
After-tax Amounts
Amounts
Per Share
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
324
$
1.89
Noncash MTM derivative gains, net ($576 pretax)
(449
)
(2.63
)
Adjusted loss excluding noncash MTM derivative gains
(125
)
(0.74
)
Unusual items - asset decommissioning and divestiture-related
charges:
Sand mine decommissioning related charges ($450 pretax)
351
2.06
Net gain on asset divestitures ($64 pretax)
(50
)
(0.29
)
Other asset divestiture-related charges ($34 pretax)
26
0.15
Adjusted income excluding noncash MTM derivative gains and unusual
items
$
202
$
1.18
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
After-tax Amounts
Amounts
Per Share
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
978
$
5.70
Noncash MTM derivative gains, net ($270 pretax)
(211
)
(1.24
)
Adjusted loss excluding noncash MTM derivative gains
767
4.46
Unusual items - asset decommissioning and divestiture-related
charges:
Sand mine decommissioning related charges ($450 pretax)
351
2.06
Noncash impairment of Raton ($77 pretax)
60
0.35
Net gain on asset divestitures ($290 pretax)
(226
)
(1.32
)
Other asset divestiture related charges ($166 pretax)
129
0.76
Adjusted income excluding noncash MTM derivative gains and unusual
items
Return on Capital Employed ("ROCE") is a non-GAAP financial
measure. As used by the Company, ROCE is net income adjusted for
tax-effected noncash mark-to-market ("MTM") derivative gains,
unusual items and interest expense divided by the summation of
average total equity (adjusted for MTM derivative gains, unusual
items and interest expense) and average net debt. The Company
believes ROCE is a good indicator of long-term performance, both
absolute and relative to the Company's primary peer group. ROCE is
a measure of the profitability of the Company’s capital employed
in its business compared with that of its peers.
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net income
$
975
After-tax adjustments for MTM derivative gains and unusual items:
Noncash MTM derivative gains
(211
)
Sand mine decommissioning related charges
351
Impairment of oil and gas properties
60
Net gain on asset divestitures
(226
)
Other asset divestiture related charges
129
After-tax adjustments to exclude MTM derivative gains and unusual
items
103
After-tax interest expense
98
ROCE earnings
$
1,176
As of December 31, 2018
Average total equity (a)
$
11,796
Average net debt (b)
724
Capital employed
$
12,520
ROCE percentage
9
%
_____________________
(a) Average total equity is calculated as follows:
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2017
Total equity
$
12,111
$
11,279
Less: Net income
975
Plus: ROCE Earnings
1,176
Adjusted total equity
$
12,312
$
11,279
Average total equity
$
11,796
(b) Average net debt is calculated as follows:
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2017
Current portion of long-term debt
$
—
$
449
Long-term debt
2,284
2,283
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
825
896
Short-term investments
443
1,213
Long-term investments
125
66
Net debt
$
891
$
557
Average net debt
$
724
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Open Commodity Derivative Positions as of February 12, 2019
(Volumes are average daily amounts)
2019
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Average Daily Oil Production Associated with Derivatives (Bbl):
Brent collar contracts with short puts:
Volume
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
Price:
Ceiling
$
89.90
$
89.90
$
89.90
$
89.90
Floor
$
75.00
$
75.00
$
75.00
$
75.00
Short put
$
65.00
$
65.00
$
65.00
$
65.00
Average Daily Gas Production Associated with Derivatives (MMBtu):
Swap contracts:
Volume
102,622
50,000
50,000
16,848
NYMEX price
$
3.39
$
2.94
$
2.94
$
2.94
Basis swap contracts:
Permian Basin index swap volume (a)
57,378
60,000
60,000
—
Price differential ($/MMBtu)
$
(1.47
)
$
(1.46
)
$
(1.46
)
$
—
Southern California index swap volume (b)
100,000
80,000
80,000
80,000
Price differential ($/MMBtu)
$
0.40
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
Call option contracts sold:
Volume (c)
50,000
—
—
—
NYMEX price
$
3.93
$
—
$
—
$
—
_____________________
(a)
The referenced basis swap contracts fix the basis differentials
between the index price at which the Company sells its Permian
Basin gas and the Henry Hub index price used in swap contracts.
(b)
The referenced basis swap contracts fix the basis differentials
between Permian Basin index prices and southern California index
prices for Permian Basin gas forecasted for sale in Arizona and
southern California.
(c)
The premium associated with selling these call option contracts
was utilized to improve the swap contract prices for April through
October 2019 swap volumes.
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (continued)
Derivative Gains (Losses), Net
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
(in millions)
Noncash changes in fair value:
Oil derivative gains
$
554
$
283
NGL derivative gains
8
—
Gas derivative gains (losses)
14
(18
)
Marketing derivative gains
—
5
Total noncash derivative gains, net
576
270
Net cash payments on settled derivative instruments:
Oil derivative payments
(148
)
(532
)
NGL derivative payments
(4
)
(5
)
Gas derivative payments
(15
)
(22
)
Marketing derivative payments
—
(3
)
Total cash payments on settled derivative instruments, net
(167
)
(562
)
Total derivative gains (losses), net
$
409
$
(292
)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
PROVED RESERVES
Permian Basin
Total Company
Oil (MBbls):
Balance, January 1, 2018
450,176
482,889
Revisions of previous estimates
(12,242
)
(15,665
)
Purchases of minerals-in-place
24
24
Discoveries and extensions
175,067
175,067
Production
(66,212
)
(69,583
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(18
)
(7,722
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
546,795
565,010
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbls):
Balance, January 1, 2018
167,726
210,497
Revisions of previous estimates
20,784
21,087
Purchases of minerals-in-place
5
5
Discoveries and extensions
51,414
51,414
Production
(19,878
)
(23,280
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(2
)
(18,809
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
220,049
240,914
Natural Gas (MMcf):
Balance, January 1, 2018
872,208
1,751,880
Revisions of previous estimates
267,369
257,502
Purchases of minerals-in-place
28
28
Discoveries and extensions
230,272
230,272
Production
(111,568
)
(157,278
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(10
)
(623,830
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
1,258,299
1,458,574
Equivalent Barrels (MBOE):
Balance, January 1, 2018
763,270
985,366
Revisions of previous estimates (a)
53,104
48,339
Purchases of minerals-in-place
34
34
Discoveries and extensions
264,859
264,859
Production (b)
(104,684
)
(119,076
)
Sales of minerals-in-place
(21
)
(130,502
)
Balance, December 31, 2018
976,562
1,049,020
_____________________
(a)
Revisions of previous estimates include:
i. Permian Basin: 14.4 MMBOEs of positive price revisions and
38.7 MMBOEs of positive technical revisions
ii. Total Company: 19.8 MMBOEs of positive price revisions and
28.6 MMBOEs of positive technical revisions
(b)
Production includes:
i. Permian Basin: 1.4 MMBOE related to field fuel
ii. Total Company: 2.3 MMBOE related to field fuel
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
PROVED RESERVES (continued)
Permian Basin
Total Company
(in millions)
Costs incurred for oil and gas producing activities:
Property acquisition costs:
Proved
$
1
$
1
Unproved
64
64
65
65
Exploration costs
2,645
2,654
Development costs
929
949
Total costs incurred (a)
$
3,639
$
3,668
Reserve replacement percentage (b)
304
%
263
%
Drillbit reserve replacement percentage (c)
290
%
246
%
Finding and development costs per BOE of proved reserves added (d)
$
11.44
$
11.71
Drillbit finding and development costs per BOE of proved reserves
added (e)
$
11.77
$
12.28
_____________________
(a)
Cost incurred includes:
i. Permian Basin: $3 million of capitalized interest, $21 million
of asset retirement obligations increases and $62 million of
G&G/G&A.
ii. Total Company: $3 million of capitalized interest, $17 million
of asset retirement obligations increases and $66 million of
G&G/G&A.
(b)
The summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis,
attributable to revisions of previous estimates, purchases of
minerals-in-place and discoveries and extensions divided by annual
production of oil, NGLs and gas, on a BOE basis.
(c)
The summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis,
attributable to revisions of previous estimates (excluding price
revisions) and discoveries and extensions divided by annual
production of oil, NGLs and gas, on a BOE basis.
(d)
Total costs incurred divided by the summation of annual proved
reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable to revisions of previous
estimates, purchases of minerals-in-place and discoveries and
extensions. Consistent with industry practice, future capital
costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves are not included in
costs incurred.
(e)
The summation of exploration and development costs divided by the
summation of annual proved reserves, on a BOE basis, attributable
to revisions of previous estimates (excluding price revisions) and
discoveries and extensions. Consistent with industry practice,
future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves are
not included in costs incurred.