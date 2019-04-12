Pioneer Natural Resources Up Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is currently at $165.36, up $14.44 or 9.57%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 19, 2018, when it closed at $166.78

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 10%

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.02% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 10, 2017, when it rose 11.15%

-- Up 8.59% month-to-date

-- Up 25.73% year-to-date

-- Down 29.05% from its all-time closing high of $233.07 on June 25, 2014

-- Down 12.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $188.32

-- Up 11.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 1, 2013, when it rose as much as 17.36%

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:12:50 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet