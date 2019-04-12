Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pioneer Natural Resources    PXD

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

(PXD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pioneer Natural Resources Up Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is currently at $165.36, up $14.44 or 9.57%

-- Would be highest close since Oct. 19, 2018, when it closed at $166.78

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 30, 2016, when it rose 10%

-- Currently up six of the past seven days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 11.02% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 10, 2017, when it rose 11.15%

-- Up 8.59% month-to-date

-- Up 25.73% year-to-date

-- Down 29.05% from its all-time closing high of $233.07 on June 25, 2014

-- Down 12.19% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2018), when it closed at $188.32

-- Up 11.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 1, 2013, when it rose as much as 17.36%

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:12:50 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.88% 26375.1 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7616.773511 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 7973.077737 Delayed Quote.20.03%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 10.64% 166.76 Delayed Quote.14.75%
S&P 500 0.55% 2904.09 Delayed Quote.15.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
12:35pPioneer Natural Resources Up Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Increase S..
DJ
04/01PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release D..
BU
03/28PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/27PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other ..
AQ
02/22PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES INVESTIGAT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
02/22PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY : Announces CEO Tim Dove to Retire, Chairman S..
AQ
02/21PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY : Announces CEO Tim Dove to Retire; Chairman S..
BU
02/14U.S. shale executives predict oil production constraints to remain
RE
02/14PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Present at Simmons Energy Conference
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 058 M
EBIT 2019 1 733 M
Net income 2019 1 201 M
Debt 2019 1 598 M
Yield 2019 0,24%
P/E ratio 2019 20,47
P/E ratio 2020 14,85
EV / Sales 2019 5,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 25 428 M
Chart PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Natural Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Douglas Sheffield Executive Chairman
Mark Stephen Berg EVP-Corporate & Vertically Integrated Operations
Kenneth H. Sheffield Executive VP-Operations, Engineering & Facilities
Richard P. Dealy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES14.75%25 428
CNOOC LTD19.90%83 018
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.41%75 114
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.21%57 269
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD19.98%35 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About