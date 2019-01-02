Pioneer Natural Resources : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Dove will participate in a panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Tuesday, January 8, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. It will not be webcast.

