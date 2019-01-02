Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pioneer Natural Resources    PXD

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES (PXD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pioneer Natural Resources : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:32pm CET

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Dove will participate in a panel discussion at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on Tuesday, January 8, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. It will not be webcast.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
01/02PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Present at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference
BU
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces $2 Billion Common Share Repurchase Program
AQ
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY : Announces $2 Billion Common Share Repurchase..
BU
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release ..
BU
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Close Brady, Texas, Sand Mine in Shift to West Te..
DJ
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO : Material Impairments, Regulation FD Disclosure (f..
AQ
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Decommissioning of Brady Sand Mine
BU
2018Pioneer Natural to Sell Pressure-Pumping Arm to ProPetro for $400 Million
DJ
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Divestiture of Pioneer Pumping Services As..
BU
2018PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 072 M
EBIT 2018 1 624 M
Net income 2018 997 M
Debt 2018 1 233 M
Yield 2018 0,24%
P/E ratio 2018 22,69
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
Capitalization 22 419 M
Chart PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Natural Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 223 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Dove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Douglas Sheffield Executive Chairman
Mark Stephen Berg EVP-Corporate & Vertically Integrated Operations
Kenneth H. Sheffield Executive VP-Operations, Engineering & Facilities
Richard P. Dealy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES0.00%22 419
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.00%71 780
CNOOC LTD-6.74%69 241
EOG RESOURCES-19.18%50 573
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%46 343
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD0.00%29 196
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.