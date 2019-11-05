Log in
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES    PXD

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

(PXD)
Pioneer Natural Resources : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference

11/05/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Dealy, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Any interested person may view the presentation slides by logging on to Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, select ‘Investors,’ and then select ‘Investor Presentations.’ The presentation will not be webcast.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
