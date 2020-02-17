Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pioneer Natural Resources    PXD

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

(PXD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pioneer Natural Resources : to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that Rich Dealy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
04:31pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Invest..
BU
04:01pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : to Present at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit
BU
02/14PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : annual earnings release
01/02U.S. shale producers to tap brakes in 2020 after years of rapid growth
RE
2019PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings News Release ..
BU
2019Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals
DJ
2019U.S. oil and gas producers to slash spending for second straight year in 2020
RE
2019Frackers to Pump Less Oil and Gas To Push Up Prices -- WSJ
DJ
2019Frackers Prepare to Pull Back, Exacerbating a Slowdown in U.S. Oil Growth
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 183 M
EBIT 2019 1 549 M
Net income 2019 750 M
Debt 2019 1 974 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 30,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 23 063 M
Chart PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Natural Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 180,05  $
Last Close Price 139,23  $
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Sheffield President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Kenneth Thompson Chairman
Mark Stephen Berg EVP-Corporate & Vertically Integrated Operations
Kenneth H. Sheffield Executive VP-Operations, Engineering & Facilities
Richard P. Dealy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES-8.02%23 063
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%70 935
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.86%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.55%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%34 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group