PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES

Pioneer Natural Resources : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/20/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that President and CEO Scott Sheffield will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The live presentation will be available to the public via webcast - click here. A few days after the presentation, access an archived version of the webcast by visiting Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com, selecting ‘Investors,’ and then selecting ‘Earnings & Webcasts.’

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
