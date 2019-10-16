Pioneer Resources : Company Update

THIS IS US

Craig McGown- Chairman (InvestmentBanker - Resources)

With over 35 years' experience consulting to companies in Australia and internationally, particularly in the natural resources sector. The former Chairman of DJ Carmichael and currentlywith NewHollandCapital.

David Crook - ManagingDirector(Geology)

Founding Managing Director since 2003. A geologist with over 35 years' experience, including senior exploration, mining and management roles with a number of Australian andinternationalcompanies.30 yearsexperiencein the Kalgoorlie District.

DrAllanTrench- Non-ExecutiveDirector(Geophysics,Management, Academia)

mineral economist,geophysicistand businessmanagementconsultant.ProfessorCET at UWA and Curtin GraduateBusinessSchool.Perth representativeCRU Strategies.

WayneSpilsbury- Non-ExecutiveDirector(Geology)

A geologist with over35 years of experienceincluding 28 years with Teck Cominco Limited - former GeneralManager,Exploration-Asia Pacific. Has worked on gold and base metal projects in Western Canada,the United States,Asia andAustralia.

TimothySpencer- Chief FinancialOfficer& CompanySecretary

A finance professionalwith over 25 years' experiencein the resources sector and precious metals markets,working in various executive,accounting and financeroles including with three mining companies and a large gold refining and trading enterprise.