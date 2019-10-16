Pioneer Resources : Company Update

Vertical Events Resources Roundup Brisbane 16 and 17 October 2019.
DISCLAIMER AND COMPETENT
PERSON'S STATEMENT
This presentation is provided to you for the sole purpose of providing preliminary background technical, financial and other information to enable you to review the business activities of Pioneer Resources Limited ("Pioneer" or "the Company").
The material provided to you does not constitute an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities.
Competent Person
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information supplied to and compiled by Mr David Crook. Mr Crook is a full-time employee of Pioneer Resources Limited. Mr Crook is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the exploration processes undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Editions of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Source reports and announcements are available to review on the ASX website and on the Company's website at www.PIOresources.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information included in the original market announcement, and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all market
assumptions and technical assumptions underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information
This document may contain forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by the Company. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions.
Forward-lookingstatements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.
Forward looking statements in this document are based on the Company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of the Company as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other futuredevelopments.
There can be no assurance that the Company's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Company's mineral properties. Circumstances or management's estimates or opinions could change. The reader is cautioned not to place unduereliance on forward-looking statements.
Our Message to Investors.
The Sinclair Mine was a success, finished on time and without incident.
Caesium ore export is nearing completion:
.
We are very proud of this milestone
We have a healthy cash reserve
We have made our next discovery
We invite you to join with us for the next stage of Pioneer's journey
With over 35 years' experience consulting to companies in Australia and internationally, particularly in the natural resources sector. The former Chairman of DJ Carmichael and currentlywith NewHollandCapital.
David Crook - ManagingDirector(Geology)
Founding Managing Director since 2003. A geologist with over 35 years' experience, including senior exploration, mining and management roles with a number of Australian andinternationalcompanies.30 yearsexperiencein the Kalgoorlie District.
mineral economist,geophysicistand businessmanagementconsultant.ProfessorCET at UWA and Curtin GraduateBusinessSchool.Perth representativeCRU Strategies.
WayneSpilsbury- Non-ExecutiveDirector(Geology)
A geologist with over35 years of experienceincluding 28 years with Teck Cominco Limited - former GeneralManager,Exploration-Asia Pacific. Has worked on gold and base metal projects in Western Canada,the United States,Asia andAustralia.
A finance professionalwith over 25 years' experiencein the resources sector and precious metals markets,working in various executive,accounting and financeroles including with three mining companies and a large gold refining and trading enterprise.
