Pioneer Resources : Further Drilling Results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include 15m at 1.48% Li₂O

ASX Announcement

Further Drilling Results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery

include 15m at 1.48% Li2O

Perth, Western Australia: 10 October 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited ("Company" or "Pioneer") (ASX: PIO) is pleased to advise that the assay results from the final 11 holes of the recent drilling programme at the Company's 100%-owned Pioneer Dome Project have been received. Drilling recently tested two of four lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets, resulting in the discovery of the Cade Spodumene Deposit, and intersections of significant mineralisation at Spodumene Target 1. The target cluster is located 10km west of the Goldfields-Esperance Highway (refer to Figure1).

Assays reported herein are for holes PDRC278-PDRC288, and include:

From the Cade Deposit, intersections of low iron (<1% Fe2O3) spodumene:

PDRC278: 15m at 1.48 Li 2 O

O PDRC287: 13m at 1.00 Li 2 O

O PDRC288: 15m at 1.13 Li 2 O

From the CNE target, which was an unrecognised pegmatite located immediately northeast of the Cade Deposit:

PDRC282: 4m at 1.22 Li 2 O

From Spodumene Target 1, which outcrops approximately 2km west of the Cade Deposit;

PDRC291: 10m at 1.00 Li 2 O

All mineralised pegmatites remain open and drilling will resume in November to further determine their dimensions. It is noteworthy that the 4 targets identified to date have same apparent orientation and dip, suggestive of regional pegmatite stacking.

Results for holes PDRC263 to PDRC277 were reported to ASX on 26 September 2019.

David Crook, Managing Director, commented:

"The Cade Deposit is a significant low-iron spodumene discovery confirmed by our first pass of drilling. This is testament to the way Pioneer approaches exploration and provides us with an outstanding starting base from which we hope to build a substantial lithium project."