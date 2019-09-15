Exploration Update: Initial drilling at the new Cade Spodumene Deposit Completed Perth, Western Australia: 16 September 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited ("Company" or "Pioneer") (ASX: PIO) is pleased to advise that the inaugural drilling programme at the 100%-owned Pioneer Dome North group of prospects is complete. Drilling targeted the lithium mineral spodumene, hosted in lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite rocks. All drill samples of intersected pegmatite are in the laboratory for analysis. The laboratory recently provided a timetable that indicates that the assays are scheduled for delivery to the Company prior to the end of next week. These will be compiled and released to the public shortly thereafter. DRILL PROGRAMME IN BRIEF The Company reported earlier this year that spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites had been discovered by its geologists at two locations within the Dome North Area. Company geologists record that spodumene mineralisation was intersected beneath the discovery outcrops (see also ASX announcements 30 July, 23 August 2019) on panels of holes generally spaced on a 160m x 80m grid. This drilling programme saw 29 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes completed for a total of 4,919m at the initial two targets. 21 of these holes intersected pegmatite. The programme was subdivided into two drill areas: The Cade Deposit (previously Spodumene Target 2) was tested with 24 holes. 14 intersected the tabular pegmatite dyke, which, horizontally, is approximately 800m long, with a maximum thickness of 35m. The dyke extends down plunge to at least 311m. 2 holes intersected a separate, previously unrecognised pegmatite (Spod3) to the northeast of the Cade Pegmatite. (Refer to Figure 2 and Table 1); and

Board-Management Contact Details Craig McGown David Crook Non-Executive Chairman T: +61 8 9322 6974 David Crook E:dcrook@pioresources.com.au Managing Director James Moses Wayne Spilsbury Media and Investor Relations Mandate Corporate Allan Trench T: +61 420 991 574 Non-Executive Director james@mandatecorporate.com.au Timothy Spencer CFO/Company Secretary

Project Overview Pioneer Dome Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) Project The Pioneer Dome Project is 100% owned and is the Company's lead asset. The Project is located ~130km south of Kalgoorlie and 200km north of the Port of Esperance, close to the Goldfields-Esperance Highway and relevant infrastructure, including rail, gas and water, which pass through the Project. Pioneer has a clearly stated strategy, to grow further value at the Pioneer Dome by building on the success of the Sinclair Mine. Pioneer's Latest Discovery Pioneer's geology team recently discovered pegmatites containing the premium lithium mineral, spodumene, at the Dome North Area of the Pioneer Dome, located 18kms north of the Sinclair Caesium Mine. The first pass of drilling has shown that mineralised pegmatite doesn't necessarily outcrop, nor is it always evident in conventional soil geochemistry. This provides the opportunity for further discoveries under shallow cover and an exploration strategy is being implemented accordingly. This will initially involve detailed interrogation of existing geochemistry looking for subtle multi-element responses, and a trial of Deep Ground Penetrating Radar geophysical technology in areas of alluvial cover where geochemistry is ineffective. The Company has identified at least 15 LCT or alkali metal-enriched pegmatites that have been emplaced into a 20km corridor of greenstone rocks, along the eastern flank of the Pioneer Dome. Target evaluation and ranking continues. The Pioneer Dome sits along an increasingly important 'lithium corridor' which includes three lithium mines: Mt Marion (Gangfeng, Mineral Resources), Bald Hill (Alita Resources) and Mt Cattlin (Galaxy Resources); as well as the emerging Buldania deposit (Liontown Resources). Naming the Cade Pegmatite. John FJ Cade AO was an Australian psychiatrist credited with discovering the effects of lithium carbonate as a mood stabilizer in the treatment of bipolar disorder. 2

Figure 2: Schematic representation of the Cade pegmatite dyke based on drill intersections. In most intersections (except where marked 'W' or 'X') Pioneer's geologists observed the lithium mineral, spodumene. Spodumene was substantiated for drill holes PDRC263-PDRC265, as it was for earlier rock chips, using Raman spectrometery3. Pioneer's Managing Director David Crook said "The inaugural drilling programme at Dome North has been an unqualified success, identifying the presence of multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes. This provides the basis for an intensive exploration programme to delineate what we hope will be a substantial group of deposits. With the proceeds from the sale of Sinclair Pollucite, the Company is well funded to advance the Project." Notes 1-3. The Company provided information in respect of its use of the portable Raman spectrometer to the ASX on 30 July 2019. The Company uses the Raman to assist Company geologists with the identification of a number of minerals including spodumene, however cautions that the Raman does not give an indication of the proportion of spodumene in a drill sample, nor grade. Drill holes completed are listed in Table 1 below. Table 1 Preliminary Drill Hole Collar Summary Hole ID East North Dip Azimuth Depth Prospect (m) (m) (o) (o) (m) PDRC263 367,680 6,486,000 -60 90 311 Cade PDRC264 367,760 6,486,000 -60 180 204 Cade PDRC265 367,840 6,486,000 -60 180 204 Cade PDRC266 367,780 6,486,160 -60 180 120 Cade PDRC267 367,860 6,486,160 -60 180 168 Cade PDRC268 367,940 6,486,160 -60 180 258 Cade PDRC269 367,640 6,485,840 -60 180 156 Cade PDRC270 367,720 6,485,840 -60 180 156 Cade PDRC271 367,800 6,485,840 -60 180 204 Cade PDRC272 367,680 6,485,680 -60 180 150 Cade PDRC273 367,760 6,485,680 -60 180 256 Cade PDRC274 365,620 6,486,600 -60 180 150 Spod1 3

Table 1 Preliminary Drill Hole Collar Summary Hole ID East North Dip Azimuth Depth Prospect (m) (m) (o) (o) (m) PDRC275 365,660 6,486,600 -60 180 126 Spod1 PDRC276 367,850 6,486,320 -60 180 126 Cade PDRC277 367,910 6,486,320 -60 180 138 Cade PDRC278 367,995 6,486,320 -60 180 234 Cade PDRC279 367,880 6,486,480 -60 180 210 Cade PDRC280 367,960 6,486,480 -60 180 150 Cade PDRC281 368,040 6,486,480 -60 180 210 Spod3 PDRC282 368,120 6,486,480 -60 180 150 Spod3 PDRC283 367,640 6,485,680 -60 180 72 Cade PDRC284 367,600 6,485,520 -60 180 126 Cade PDRC285 367,640 6,485,520 -60 180 78 Cade PDRC286 367,680 6,485,520 -60 180 90 Cade PDRC287 367,910 6,486,000 -60 180 318 Cade PDRC288 368,020 6,486,160 -60 180 312 Cade PDRC289 365,440 6,486,520 -60 180 96 Spod1 PDRC290 365,510 6,486,440 -60 180 150 Spod1 PDRC291 365,520 6,486,510 -60 180 66 Spod1 NB. Interim coordinates and orientations (GDA94-51 grid) are nominal for the drill hole collar setup. About Pioneer Resources Limited Having successfully completed its first mining operation at the Sinclair Caesium Mine, and now well-funded through the sale of pollucite, Pioneer returns to being an active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities, looking for its next mining opportunity. The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada. Lithium: In addition to the Pioneer Dome LCT Project, the Company holds a 51% Project interest in the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Canada where Company drilling has intersected spodumene. Nickel: The Company owns the Golden Ridge Project which includes the suspended Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine, located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA. Near-mine target generation is continuing, with the Company announcing a new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling discovery at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area. Gold: Pioneer's key gold projects are free carried with well credentialed JV partners: Acra JV Project near Kalgoorlie W.A.: Northern Star Resources limited has earned a 75% Project Interest and continues to fully fund exploration programmes until a decision to mine. Kangan JV Project in the West Pilbara W.A: Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo Corporation will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position. Balagundi JV Project a new joint venture where Black Cat Syndicate Limited may earn a 75% interest in the Project located at Bulong, near Kalgoorlie, W.A. 4

