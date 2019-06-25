Log in
PIONEER RESOURCES LTD

(PIO)
Pioneer Resources : Company Update

06/25/2019

David Crook, Managing Director

Gold Coast Investment Showcase 25-26 June 2019.

DISCLAIMER AND COMPETENT

PERSON'S STATEMENT

  • This presentation is provided to you for the sole purpose of providing preliminary background technical, financial and other information to enable you to review the business activities of Pioneer Resources Limited ("Pioneer" or "the Company").
  • The material provided to you does not constitute an invitation, solicitation, recommendation or an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities.
  • Competent Person
  • The information in this report paraphrases material that is in the public domain including exploration results is based on information supplied to and compiled by Mr David Crook. Mr Crook is a full time employee of Pioneer Resources Limited. Mr Crook is a member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientist and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the exploration processes undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Editions of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
  • Mr Crook consents to the inclusion of the matters presented in the presentation in the form and context in which they appear.
  • Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information
  • This document may contain forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by the Company. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions.
  • Forward-lookingstatements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking information provided by the Company, or on behalf of, the Company. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to additional funding requirements, metal prices, exploration, development and operating risks, competition, production risks, regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulation and liability and potential title disputes.
  • Forward looking statements in this document are based on the Company's beliefs, opinions and estimates of the Company as of the dates the forward looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
  • There can be no assurance that the Company's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Company's mineral properties. Circumstances or management's estimates or opinions could change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Our Message is Straightforward

We have finished mining at Sinclair and caesium ore is being shipped:

We are very proud of this milestone

.

We want to do it again

We are funded to our next discovery

We invite you to join with us

PIONEER IS ABOUT

  • Our people
  • Our research and development
  • Our ability to make discoveries and bring them into production efficiently and
  • We have our next priority targets
  • We are sufficiently self-funded to make our next discovery

THIS IS US

Craig McGown - Chairman (Investment Banker - Resources)

With over 35 years' experience consulting to companies in Australia and internationally, particularly in the natural resources sector. The former Chairman of DJ Carmichael and currently with New Holland Capital.

David Crook - Managing Director (Geology)

Founding Managing Director since 2003. A geologist with over 35 years' experience, including senior exploration, mining and management roles with a number of Australian and international companies. 30 years experience in the Kalgoorlie District.

Dr AllanTrench - Non-Executive Director (Geophysics, Management, Academia) A mineral economist, geophysicist and business management consultant. Professor CET at UWA and Curtin Graduate Business School. Perth representative CRU Strategies.

Wayne Spilsbury - Non-Executive Director (Geology)

A geologist with over 35 years of experience including 28 years with Teck Cominco Limited - former General Manager, Exploration - Asia Pacific. Has worked on gold and base metal projects in Western Canada, the United States,Asia and Australia.

Timothy Spencer - Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

A finance professional with over 25 years' experience in the resources sector and precious metals markets, working in various executive, accounting and finance roles including with three mining companies and a large gold refining and trading enterprise.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Resources Limited published this content on 26 June 2019
