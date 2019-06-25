Pioneer Resources : Company Update

Craig McGown - Chairman (Investment Banker - Resources)

With over 35 years' experience consulting to companies in Australia and internationally, particularly in the natural resources sector. The former Chairman of DJ Carmichael and currently with New Holland Capital.

David Crook - Managing Director (Geology)

Founding Managing Director since 2003. A geologist with over 35 years' experience, including senior exploration, mining and management roles with a number of Australian and international companies. 30 years experience in the Kalgoorlie District.

Dr AllanTrench - Non-Executive Director (Geophysics, Management, Academia) A mineral economist, geophysicist and business management consultant. Professor CET at UWA and Curtin Graduate Business School. Perth representative CRU Strategies.

Wayne Spilsbury - Non-Executive Director (Geology)

A geologist with over 35 years of experience including 28 years with Teck Cominco Limited - former General Manager, Exploration - Asia Pacific. Has worked on gold and base metal projects in Western Canada, the United States,Asia and Australia.

Timothy Spencer - Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

A finance professional with over 25 years' experience in the resources sector and precious metals markets, working in various executive, accounting and finance roles including with three mining companies and a large gold refining and trading enterprise.