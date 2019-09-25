Pioneer Resources : First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include 33m at 1.63% Li₂O

ASX Announcement

First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include

33m at 1.63% Li2O

Perth, Western Australia: 26 September 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited ("Company" or "Pioneer") (ASX: PIO) is pleased to advise that most of the assay results from the recently completed drilling programme, which tested two lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets, have been received, confirming the discovery of dominantly spodumene-rich deposits.

Assays have been received for drill holes PDRC263 to PDRC277, while those for holes PDRC278-PDRC288 are still awaited.

PDRC263, the discovery drill hole for the Cade Spodumene Deposit, intersected:

PDRC263: 113*m at 1.04 Li 2 O

Not true width. The mineralised pegmatite was intersected at an angle near-parallel to the plunge orientation, so while not being representative of width, this hole does give an indication of mineralisation continuity with depth.

Results from holes drilled at right angles to the Cade Spodumene Deposit, meaning that the reported intersections are close to 'true width', included:

PDRC265: 25m at 1.61 Li 2 O

O PDRC267: 33m at 1.63 Li 2 O

O PDRC268: 18m at 1.47 Li 2 O

O PDRC270: 23m at 1.36 Li 2 O

O PDRC277: 10m at 1.60 Li 2 O

Results from the Spodumene 1 Target included:

PDRC275: 10m at 1.08 Li 2 O and 129ppm Ta 2 O 5

A list of selected intersections is included as Table 1. The remaining assays are expected before the end of September 2019.

