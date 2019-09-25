Log in
PIONEER RESOURCES LTD

(PIO)
Pioneer Resources : First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include 33m at 1.63% Li₂O

09/25/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

ASX Announcement

First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include

33m at 1.63% Li2O

Perth, Western Australia: 26 September 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited ("Company" or "Pioneer") (ASX: PIO) is pleased to advise that most of the assay results from the recently completed drilling programme, which tested two lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets, have been received, confirming the discovery of dominantly spodumene-rich deposits.

Assays have been received for drill holes PDRC263 to PDRC277, while those for holes PDRC278-PDRC288 are still awaited.

PDRC263, the discovery drill hole for the Cade Spodumene Deposit, intersected:

    • PDRC263: 113*m at 1.04 Li2O
  • Not true width. The mineralised pegmatite was intersected at an angle near-parallel to the plunge orientation, so while not being representative of width, this hole does give an indication of mineralisation continuity with depth.

Results from holes drilled at right angles to the Cade Spodumene Deposit, meaning that the reported intersections are close to 'true width', included:

  • PDRC265: 25m at 1.61 Li2O
  • PDRC267: 33m at 1.63 Li2O
  • PDRC268: 18m at 1.47 Li2O
  • PDRC270: 23m at 1.36 Li2O
  • PDRC277: 10m at 1.60 Li2O

Results from the Spodumene 1 Target included:

  • PDRC275: 10m at 1.08 Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5

A list of selected intersections is included as Table 1. The remaining assays are expected before the end of September 2019.

Board-Management Contact Details

Craig McGown

David Crook

Non-Executive

T: +61 8 9322 6974

Chairman

E:dcrook@pioresources.com.au

David Crook

James Moses

Managing Director

Wayne Spilsbury

Media and Investor Relations

Mandate Corporate

Non-Executive Director

T: +61 420 991 574

Allan Trench

james@mandatecorporate.com.au

Non-Executive Director

Timothy Spencer

G/72 Kings Park Road, West Perth, WA 6005 | Ph: +61 89322 6974| www.PIOresources.com.au| ASX: PIO

Pioneer Dome Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum Project

100% owned and is the Company's priority exploration project.

The Pioneer Dome Project is located approximately 130km south of Kalgoorlie and 200km north of the Port of Esperance, close to the Goldfields-Esperance Highway and other relevant infrastructure including rail, gas and water.

The Company has a clearly stated strategy, to grow further value at the Pioneer Dome by building on the success of the Sinclair Caesium Mine.

Figure 2: Dome North Project Area Showing Drilling Locations

August 2019 Drilling Programme

In July this year the Company reported that spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites had been discovered by its geologists at two locations within the Dome North Area.

The reported programme saw 29 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (PDRC263-PDRC288) completed for a total of 4,919m at two targets: the Cade Pegmatite and Spodumene Target 1.

Figure 1: Pioneer's Tenement Holdings with Key Projects

Twenty-one (21) of these holes intersected pegmatite.

Drilling tested the targets beneath the previously reported discovery outcrops, (see ASX announcements 30 July, 23 August 2019) on panels of holes spaced on a nominal 160m x 80m grid.

  • The Cade Spodumene Deposit (previously Spodumene Target 2) had 24 holes completed, with 16 intersecting the tabular pegmatite dyke over a strike length of 700m, and up to 35m thick. The dyke extends down plunge to at least 311m (Refer to Figures 2-5);
  • 2 holes intersected a separate, previously unrecognised pegmatite (CNE Pegmatite) (Refer to Figure 5);
  • Spodumene Target 1 had 5 holes completed, all of which intersected pegmatite, with a maximum thickness of 15m.

2

Figure 3: Drill Hole Collar Plan

Figure 4: Cross Section of the Cade Pegmatite

Figure 5: Oblique Section looking NW of the Cade Pegmatite showing Drill Hole Traces and Lithium (Li2O %) Intersections.

3

Table 1

Selected High Grade Results

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Li2O

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

Cade Spodumene Deposit

PDRC263

180

293

113*

1.04

including

180

186

6

1.59

including

211

215

4

2.48

including

235

255

20

1.21

including

258

272

14

1.48

including

278

283

5

1.47

including

288

293

5

1.87

PDRC264

47

112

29

0.86

including

47

53

6

1.16

including

67

70

3

1.79

including

108

112

4

1.55

PDRC265

122

147

25

1.61

including

134

142

8

1.95

PDRC266

48

64

16

1.19

including

56

64

8

1.41

PDRC267

116

149

33

1.63

including

120

128

8

1.95

PDRC268

207

225

18

1.47

including

212

218

6

1.94

PDRC270

50

73

23

1.36

including

50

69

19

1.46

PDRC272

95

105

10

0.80

including

105

110

5

1.40

PDRC276

69

79

10

1.22

including

72

79

7

1.42

PDRC277

116

126

10

1.60

including

119

124

5

1.97

Spodumene Target 1

PDRC274

53

59

6

0.93

PDRC275

101

110

10

1.08

* Not true width

4

About Pioneer Resources Limited

Having successfully completed its first mining operation at the Sinclair Caesium Mine, and now well-funded through the sale of pollucite, Pioneer returns to being an active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities, looking for its next mining opportunity.

The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada.

Lithium: In addition to the Pioneer Dome LCT Project, the Company holds a 51% Project interest in the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Canada where Company drilling has intersected spodumene.

Nickel: The Company owns the Golden Ridge Project which includes the suspended Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine, located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA. Near-mine target generation is continuing, with the Company announcing a new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling discovery at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area.

Gold: Pioneer's key gold projects are free-carried with well credentialed JV partners:

  • Acra JV Project near Kalgoorlie W.A.: Northern Star Resources limited has earned a 75% Project Interest and continues to fully fund exploration programmes until a decision to mine.
  • Kangan JV Project in the West Pilbara W.A: Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo Corporation will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.
  • Balagundi JV Project which is a new joint venture where Black Cat Syndicate Limited may earn a 75% interest in the Project located at Bulong, near Kalgoorlie, W.A.

REFERENCES

Pioneer Dome: Refer Company's announcements to ASX dated 19 May 2016, 27 July 2016, 28 August 2016, 1 September 2016, 4 October 2016, 17 October 2016, 14 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 13 December 2016, 13 January 2017, 24 January 2017, 23 February 2017, 20 March 2017, 22 March 2017, 20 May 2017, 21 February 2018, 19 April 2018, 20 May 2018, 25 July 2018, 26 July 2018, 30 July 2018, 30 August 2018, 8 November 2018 (Mineral Resource update), 28 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 22 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 26 March 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019, 25 June 2019, 17 July 2019, 30, July 2019, 15 August 2019, 22 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 11 September 2019, 16 September 2019.

The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Report.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Resources Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 03:47:02 UTC
