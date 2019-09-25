Pioneer Resources : First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include 33m at 1.63% Li₂O

ASX Announcement
First Drilling results from the Cade Spodumene Discovery include
33m at 1.63% Li2O
Perth, Western Australia: 26 September 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited ("Company" or "Pioneer") (ASX: PIO) is pleased to advise that most of the assay results from the recently completed drilling programme, which tested two lithium-caesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets, have been received, confirming the discovery of dominantly spodumene-rich deposits.
Assays have been received for drill holes PDRC263 to PDRC277, while those for holes PDRC278-PDRC288 are still awaited.
PDRC263, the discovery drill hole for the Cade Spodumene Deposit, intersected:
PDRC263: 113*m at 1.04 Li2O
Not true width. The mineralised pegmatite was intersected at an angle near-parallel to the plunge orientation, so while not being representative of width, this hole does give an indication of mineralisation continuity with depth.
Results from holes drilled at right angles to the Cade Spodumene Deposit, meaning that the reported intersections are close to 'true width', included:
PDRC265: 25m at 1.61 Li2O
PDRC267: 33m at 1.63 Li2O
PDRC268: 18m at 1.47 Li2O
PDRC270: 23m at 1.36 Li2O
PDRC277: 10m at 1.60 Li2O
Results from the Spodumene 1 Target included:
PDRC275: 10m at 1.08 Li2O and 129ppm Ta2O5
A list of selected intersections is included as Table 1. The remaining assays are expected before the end of September 2019.
|
Board-Management Contact Details
|
|
Craig McGown
|
David Crook
|
Non-Executive
|
T: +61 8 9322 6974
|
Chairman
|
E:dcrook@pioresources.com.au
|
David Crook
|
James Moses
|
Managing Director
|
Wayne Spilsbury
|
Media and Investor Relations
|
Mandate Corporate
|
Non-Executive Director
|
T: +61 420 991 574
|
Allan Trench
|
james@mandatecorporate.com.au
|
Non-Executive Director
|
|
Timothy Spencer
|
G/72 Kings Park Road, West Perth, WA 6005 | Ph: +61 89322 6974| www.PIOresources.com.au| ASX: PIO
Pioneer Dome Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum Project
100% owned and is the Company's priority exploration project.
The Pioneer Dome Project is located approximately 130km south of Kalgoorlie and 200km north of the Port of Esperance, close to the Goldfields-Esperance Highway and other relevant infrastructure including rail, gas and water.
The Company has a clearly stated strategy, to grow further value at the Pioneer Dome by building on the success of the Sinclair Caesium Mine.
Figure 2: Dome North Project Area Showing Drilling Locations
August 2019 Drilling Programme
In July this year the Company reported that spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites had been discovered by its geologists at two locations within the Dome North Area.
The reported programme saw 29 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes (PDRC263-PDRC288) completed for a total of 4,919m at two targets: the Cade Pegmatite and Spodumene Target 1.
|
Figure 1: Pioneer's Tenement Holdings with Key Projects
|
Twenty-one (21) of these holes intersected pegmatite.
|
Drilling tested the targets beneath the previously reported discovery outcrops, (see ASX announcements 30 July, 23 August 2019) on panels of holes spaced on a nominal 160m x 80m grid.
The Cade Spodumene Deposit (previously Spodumene Target 2) had 24 holes completed, with 16 intersecting the tabular pegmatite dyke over a strike length of 700m, and up to 35m thick. The dyke extends down plunge to at least 311m (Refer to Figures 2-5);
2 holes intersected a separate, previously unrecognised pegmatite (CNE Pegmatite) (Refer to Figure 5);
Spodumene Target 1 had 5 holes completed, all of which intersected pegmatite, with a maximum thickness of 15m.
|
Figure 3: Drill Hole Collar Plan
|
Figure 4: Cross Section of the Cade Pegmatite
Figure 5: Oblique Section looking NW of the Cade Pegmatite showing Drill Hole Traces and Lithium (Li2O %) Intersections.
|
|
|
Table 1
|
|
|
|
Selected High Grade Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Li2O
|
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cade Spodumene Deposit
|
|
|
|
PDRC263
|
|
180
|
293
|
113*
|
1.04
|
including
|
|
180
|
186
|
6
|
1.59
|
including
|
|
211
|
215
|
4
|
2.48
|
including
|
|
235
|
255
|
20
|
1.21
|
including
|
|
258
|
272
|
14
|
1.48
|
including
|
|
278
|
283
|
5
|
1.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
|
288
|
293
|
5
|
1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC264
|
|
47
|
112
|
29
|
0.86
|
including
|
|
47
|
53
|
6
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
|
67
|
70
|
3
|
1.79
|
including
|
|
108
|
112
|
4
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC265
|
|
122
|
147
|
25
|
1.61
|
including
|
|
134
|
142
|
8
|
1.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC266
|
|
48
|
64
|
16
|
1.19
|
including
|
|
56
|
64
|
8
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC267
|
|
116
|
149
|
33
|
1.63
|
including
|
|
120
|
128
|
8
|
1.95
|
PDRC268
|
|
207
|
225
|
18
|
1.47
|
including
|
|
212
|
218
|
6
|
1.94
|
PDRC270
|
|
50
|
73
|
23
|
1.36
|
including
|
|
50
|
69
|
19
|
1.46
|
PDRC272
|
|
95
|
105
|
10
|
0.80
|
including
|
|
105
|
110
|
5
|
1.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC276
|
|
69
|
79
|
10
|
1.22
|
including
|
|
72
|
79
|
7
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC277
|
|
116
|
126
|
10
|
1.60
|
including
|
|
119
|
124
|
5
|
1.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spodumene Target 1
|
|
|
|
|
PDRC274
|
53
|
59
|
6
|
0.93
|
PDRC275
|
101
|
110
|
10
|
1.08
* Not true width
About Pioneer Resources Limited
Having successfully completed its first mining operation at the Sinclair Caesium Mine, and now well-funded through the sale of pollucite, Pioneer returns to being an active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities, looking for its next mining opportunity.
The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada.
Lithium: In addition to the Pioneer Dome LCT Project, the Company holds a 51% Project interest in the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Canada where Company drilling has intersected spodumene.
Nickel: The Company owns the Golden Ridge Project which includes the suspended Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine, located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA. Near-mine target generation is continuing, with the Company announcing a new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling discovery at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area.
Gold: Pioneer's key gold projects are free-carried with well credentialed JV partners:
-
Acra JV Project near Kalgoorlie W.A.: Northern Star Resources limited has earned a 75% Project Interest and continues to fully fund exploration programmes until a decision to mine.
-
Kangan JV Project in the West Pilbara W.A: Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo Corporation will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.
-
Balagundi JV Project which is a new joint venture where Black Cat Syndicate Limited may earn a 75% interest in the Project located at Bulong, near Kalgoorlie, W.A.
REFERENCES
Pioneer Dome: Refer Company's announcements to ASX dated 19 May 2016, 27 July 2016, 28 August 2016, 1 September 2016, 4 October 2016, 17 October 2016, 14 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 13 December 2016, 13 January 2017, 24 January 2017, 23 February 2017, 20 March 2017, 22 March 2017, 20 May 2017, 21 February 2018, 19 April 2018, 20 May 2018, 25 July 2018, 26 July 2018, 30 July 2018, 30 August 2018, 8 November 2018 (Mineral Resource update), 28 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 22 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 26 March 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019, 25 June 2019, 17 July 2019, 30, July 2019, 15 August 2019, 22 August 2019, 23 August 2019, 11 September 2019, 16 September 2019.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Report.
