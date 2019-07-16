Pioneer Resources : High Grade Lithium Results up to 3.70% Li₂O From Spodumene Samples at Pioneer Dome

Tel: +61 8 9322 6974 email: pioneer@PIOresources.com.au Address: Ground floor, 72 Kings Park Road West Perth Western Australia 6005 Postal: PO Box 1787 ABN: 44 103 423 981 Perth Western Australia 6872

HIGH GRADE LITHIUM RESULTS UP TO 3.70% Li2O FROM

SPODUMENE SAMPLES AT PIONEER DOME

Perth, Western Australia: 17 July 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pioneer")

(ASX: PIO) is pleased to provide a geological update for the 100%-held Pioneer Dome Project near Norseman in Western Australia.

On 25 June 2019 the Company provided details of the discovery of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite system at the Dome North area, located at the northern end of the Company's Pioneer Dome Project.

MAPPING CONFIRMS HIGH GRADE LITHIUM PEGMATITES

Assays of rock chips taken during geological mapping have provided evidence of high grade spodumene mineralisation within two pegmatite exposures that together exceed 500m in strike length.

Drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019, with up to 5,000m planned to follow up:

Target 1 (currently 200m long): 7 rock chips returned between 1.40% and 1.99% Li 2 O;

O; Target 2 (currently 300m long): 17 rock chips returned between 1.65% and 3.70% Li 2 O

O 2 Emerging Targets: rock chips returned 1.53 and 2.63% Li 2 O

The Pioneer Dome sits along an increasingly important 'lithium corridor' which includes three lithium mines that extract and concentrate spodumene: Mt Marion (Gangfeng, Mineral Resources), Bald Hill (Alliance Minerals) and Mt Cattlin (Galaxy Resources); as well as the emerging Buldania deposit (Liontown Resources).

Figure 1: (Left) Pioneer geologist at the discovery outcrop of Spodumene Target 2. (Right) elongate grey spodumene crystals in a Dome North pegmatite sample.

1 | P a g e