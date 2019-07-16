Pioneer Resources : High Grade Lithium Results up to 3.70% Li₂O From Spodumene Samples at Pioneer Dome
0
07/16/2019 | 10:05pm EDT
Tel: +61 8 9322 6974
email: pioneer@PIOresources.com.au
Address: Ground floor, 72 Kings Park Road
West Perth Western Australia 6005
Postal: PO Box 1787
ABN: 44 103 423 981
Perth Western Australia 6872
HIGH GRADE LITHIUM RESULTS UP TO 3.70% Li2O FROM
SPODUMENE SAMPLES AT PIONEER DOME
Perth, Western Australia: 17 July 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pioneer")
(ASX: PIO) is pleased to provide a geological update for the 100%-held Pioneer Dome Project near Norseman in Western Australia.
On 25 June 2019 the Company provided details of the discovery of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite system at the Dome North area, located at the northern end of the Company's Pioneer Dome Project.
MAPPING CONFIRMS HIGH GRADE LITHIUM PEGMATITES
Assays of rock chips taken during geological mapping have provided evidence of high grade spodumene mineralisation within two pegmatite exposures that together exceed 500m in strike length.
Drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019, with up to 5,000m planned to follow up:
Target 1 (currently 200m long): 7 rock chips returned between 1.40% and 1.99% Li2O;
Target 2 (currently 300m long): 17 rock chips returned between 1.65% and 3.70% Li2O
2 Emerging Targets: rock chips returned 1.53 and 2.63% Li2O
The Pioneer Dome sits along an increasingly important 'lithium corridor' which includes three lithium mines that extract and concentrate spodumene: Mt Marion (Gangfeng, Mineral Resources), Bald Hill (Alliance Minerals) and Mt Cattlin (Galaxy Resources); as well as the emerging Buldania deposit (Liontown Resources).
Figure 1: (Left) Pioneer geologist at the discovery outcrop of Spodumene Target 2. (Right) elongate grey spodumene crystals in a Dome North pegmatite sample.
Figure 2: The Dome North Prospect is located approximately 110km south of Kalgoorlie, WA.
Figure 3: Spodumene Target 2 at Dome North: showing locations where high grade lithium samples were taken. Mineralised pegmatite is exposed over at least 300m of strike length.
Figure 4: Dome North prospect area showing SpodumeneTargets (1 and 2), and rock chip sample points with spodumene (green) and holmquistite (blue). Image is processed aeromagnetic data.
Table 1
Significant Rock Chip Locations and Assays
Sample ID
East
North
RAMAN
Cs
Li2O
Rb
Ta
K
Spodumene Target 1
Key Mineral
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ARC116357
365,506
6,486,529
Not analysed
343
1.40
3658
131
24,399
ARC116358
365,495
6,486,510
Not analysed
94
1.73
2072
55
28,958
ARC116362
365,519
6,486,540
Spodumene
129
1.21
1138
85
10,936
ARC116364
365,560
6,486,569
Spodumene
215
0.57
3669
100
25,719
ARC116365
365,578
6,486,608
Spodumene
118
1.90
1362
110
9,784
ARC116366
365,588
6,486,625
Holmquistite
4
1.60
18
238
374
ARC116367
365,587
6,486,601
Spodumene
34
1.99
309
96
3,850
ARC119587
365,491
6,486,510
Spodumene
69
1.71
543
106
9,184
Spodumene Target 2
ARC116389
367,676
6,485,816
Spodumene
62
1.98
836
42
19,124
ARC116390
367,676
6,485,824
Spodumene
56
2.59
577
32
12,206
ARC116391
367,676
6,485,842
Spodumene
27
2.61
310
31
6,474
ARC116392
367,681
6,485,873
Spodumene
32
2.82
226
56
5,647
ARC116393
367,680
6,485,857
Spodumene
39
2.28
294
46
5,054
ARC116394
367,657
6,485,867
Spodumene
45
2.00
464
37
10,834
ARC116395
367,679
6,485,925
Spodumene
80
1.65
857
32
17,306
ARC116396
367,695
6,485,950
Spodumene
71
2.07
588
19
12,608
ARC116397
367,728
6,486,013
Spodumene
37
3.61
260
62
4,159
ARC116398
367,729
6,486,000
Spodumene
70
2.44
390
54
6,876
ARC116399
367,730
6,486,059
Spodumene
37
2.84
434
42
7,340
ARC116402
367,718
6,486,096
Spodumene
26
2.80
186
67
3,063
ARC116403
367,680
6,486,046
Spodumene
42
2.74
299
42
4,188
ARC116404
367,665
6,486,024
Spodumene
25
2.93
257
56
4,674
ARC116410
367,715
6,485,993
Spodumene
28
3.70
292
45
5,837
ARC116411
367,730
6,486,037
Spodumene
53
2.10
455
37
7,586
ARC116412
367,688
6,486,078
Spodumene
23
2.65
233
59
3,723
Spodumene Samle 200m West of Spodumene Target 2
ARC116406
367,418
6,486,040
Quartz/Petalite
38
2.62
328
49
5,732
Holmquistite Sample 1.5km West of Spodumene Target 2
ARC116384
366,195
6,485,987
Holmquistite
27
1.53
132
43
4,749
Chemical assay results provided by Intertek Genalysis. RAMAN Analysis by Geochemical Services Pty Ltd. Coordinates in grid MGA94-51 determined by hand-held GPS. See additional notes in Appendix 1
DRILLING APPROVAL IN PLACE
With mapping advancing and the completion of other preparatory work including environmental and aboriginal heritage surveys, drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019.
Pioneer used a portable RAMAN spectrometer to identify the presence of spodumene (and other key minerals). This is the first application of a technology that the Company is developing as a mineral exploration tool through internal research and development in conjunction with Geochemical Services Pty Ltd (Dr Nigel Brand - Principal). The RAMAN spectrometer directly identified the presence of the mineral spodumene in rock chip samples before they were submitted to the laboratory for analysis, thus greatly accelerating the cycle time between when a sample is taken and when a result (minerology) is determined.
All elemental assay analysis of the rock chips is undertaken by Intertek Genalysis.
SINCLAIR MINE EXTENSIONAL DRILLING
A drilling programme that commenced in May (ASX release 27 May 2019) has been completed. While assays are still pending, lithium mineralisation (lepidolite and petalite) was intersected along strike, running approximately 150 metres to the north of the northern pit wall and 80 metres to the south of the southern pit wall.
A further update will be provided once the assay results are received and analysed.
POLLUCITE OFFTAKE
Pollucite sales to 30 June 2019 totalled A$10.5 million (US$7.5 million) with A$3.8 million received in cash and A$6.7 million (US$4.8 million) applied to fully repay the loan from Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited (now named Sinomine Specialty Fluids Limited - refer below). Royalties payable to the Western Australian government totalled A$0.8 million.
Sinomine Resource Group Co. Ltd. ("Sinomine"), took formal control of Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited on 28 June 2019, renaming it Sinomine Specialty Fluids Limited ("SinomineSF"). US$700,000 from a pollucite sale made this month was remitted by Sinomine overnight.
Currently SinomineSF have US$4.9 million worth of pollucite stored at the Sinclair Mine, co-mingled with Pioneer's inventory. Both parties have commenced planning for August's shipment, which will be a larger quantity than previously shipped due to its destination being Sinomine's facilities in China and not the access-restricted Tanco mine in Canada.
ABOUT THE PIONEER DOME AND SINCLAIR MINE
The Company's namesake Pioneer Dome Project is proving to have great importance.
The Project includes the Sinclair Pegmatite, host to one of only three known pollucite deposits globally of a size to be commercially extracted, and now pegmatites at Dome North are known to contain the key lithium mineral, spodumene. The Company plans to advance the Pioneer Dome Project using proceeds received from the sale of Pollucite under the existing agreement with SinomineSF.
OUTLOOK
Shipments of pollucite to continue in accordance with the revised schedule;
Results of drilling at the Sinclair Mine Pegmatite will be advised when received;
Exploration crews continue the detailed appraisal of the (Pioneer) Dome North prospect located 18 km north of the Sinclair Mine, where spodumene pegmatites reported herein have been identified in outcrop; and
Offtake discussions continue with potential customers for other saleable minerals from Sinclair - including potassium feldspar, quartz and lithium minerals (petalite and lepidolite) which were stockpiled during mining and which would be extracted from a Sinclair Stage 2 Pit.
Yours faithfully
Managing Director
ABOUT PIONEER RESOURCES LIMITED
Pioneer has completed its mining operation and has returned to being a well funded, active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities. The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada. Drilling is in progress, or has been recently completed, at the Projects located in Australia.
Pioneer Dome Project: The Company's flagship Project. In late 2016 Pioneer reported the discovery of Australia's first caesium (in the mineral 'pollucite') deposit, which was brought into production within 2 years. Pollucite is currently being delivered to Cabot Specialty Fluids' Tanco Mine facility where it is converted into Caesium Formate brine, used in high temperature/high pressure oil and gas drilling.
In June 2019, the Company reported that spodumene, a major lithium ore, has been discovered at the Dome North Prospect. Drilling is scheduled for August this year.
Nickel: Blair Dome/Golden Ridge Project: The price for nickel is steadily improving. The Company owns the closed Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA, where near-mine target generation is continuing. The Company announced a significant new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling intersection at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area. A programme of RAB drilling has been undertaken, with assay results pending.
Cobalt: Golden Ridge Project, WA: Cobalt demand is expanding in response to its requirement in the manufacture of cobalt-based lithium batteries in certain electric vehicles and electricity stabilisation systems (power walls). Other uses include in super-alloys, including jet engine turbine blades, and for corrosion resistant metal applications.
Lithium: Mavis Lake Project, Canada & Pioneer Dome Project, WA: Lithium has been classed as a 'critical metal' meaning it has a number of important uses across various parts of the modern, globalised economy including communication, electronic, digital, mobile and battery technologies; and transportation, particularly aerospace and automotive emissions reduction. Critical metals seem likely to play an important role in the nascent green economy, particularly solar and wind power; electric vehicle and rechargeable batteries; andenergy-efficientlighting.
Gold: Acra JV Project, Kangan JV Project. The Company has attracted well credentialled earn-in joint venture
partners: Northern Star Resources limited for the Acra Gold Project near Kalgoorlie W.A., and Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo corporation for the Kangan Gold Project in the West Pilbara W.A. The incoming parties will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.
For further information please contact:
David Crook
James Moses
Managing Director
Media and Investor Relations
Pioneer Resources
Mandate Corporate
T: +61 8 9322 6974
M: +61 420 991 574
E: dcrook@pioresources.com.au
E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au
