PIONEER RESOURCES LTD

(PIO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/16
0.012 AUD   --.--%
10:05pPIONEER RESOURCES : High Grade Lithium Results up to 3.70% Li₂O From Spodumene Samples at Pioneer Dome
PU
06/25PIONEER RESOURCES : Company Update
PU
06/24PIONEER RESOURCES : Spodumene Pegmatites Discovered at Pioneer Dome
PU
Pioneer Resources : High Grade Lithium Results up to 3.70% Li₂O From Spodumene Samples at Pioneer Dome

07/16/2019 | 10:05pm EDT

Tel: +61 8 9322 6974

email: pioneer@PIOresources.com.au

Address: Ground floor, 72 Kings Park Road

West Perth Western Australia 6005

Postal: PO Box 1787

ABN: 44 103 423 981

Perth Western Australia 6872

HIGH GRADE LITHIUM RESULTS UP TO 3.70% Li2O FROM

SPODUMENE SAMPLES AT PIONEER DOME

Perth, Western Australia: 17 July 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pioneer")

(ASX: PIO) is pleased to provide a geological update for the 100%-held Pioneer Dome Project near Norseman in Western Australia.

On 25 June 2019 the Company provided details of the discovery of a spodumene-bearing pegmatite system at the Dome North area, located at the northern end of the Company's Pioneer Dome Project.

MAPPING CONFIRMS HIGH GRADE LITHIUM PEGMATITES

Assays of rock chips taken during geological mapping have provided evidence of high grade spodumene mineralisation within two pegmatite exposures that together exceed 500m in strike length.

Drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019, with up to 5,000m planned to follow up:

  • Target 1 (currently 200m long): 7 rock chips returned between 1.40% and 1.99% Li2O;
  • Target 2 (currently 300m long): 17 rock chips returned between 1.65% and 3.70% Li2O
  • 2 Emerging Targets: rock chips returned 1.53 and 2.63% Li2O

The Pioneer Dome sits along an increasingly important 'lithium corridor' which includes three lithium mines that extract and concentrate spodumene: Mt Marion (Gangfeng, Mineral Resources), Bald Hill (Alliance Minerals) and Mt Cattlin (Galaxy Resources); as well as the emerging Buldania deposit (Liontown Resources).

Figure 1: (Left) Pioneer geologist at the discovery outcrop of Spodumene Target 2. (Right) elongate grey spodumene crystals in a Dome North pegmatite sample.

1 | P a g e

Figure 2: The Dome North Prospect is located approximately 110km south of Kalgoorlie, WA.

Figure 3: Spodumene Target 2 at Dome North: showing locations where high grade lithium samples were taken. Mineralised pegmatite is exposed over at least 300m of strike length.

Figure 4: Dome North prospect area showing SpodumeneTargets (1 and 2), and rock chip sample points with spodumene (green) and holmquistite (blue). Image is processed aeromagnetic data.

2 | P a g e

Table 1

Significant Rock Chip Locations and Assays

Sample ID

East

North

RAMAN

Cs

Li2O

Rb

Ta

K

Spodumene Target 1

Key Mineral

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ARC116357

365,506

6,486,529

Not analysed

343

1.40

3658

131

24,399

ARC116358

365,495

6,486,510

Not analysed

94

1.73

2072

55

28,958

ARC116362

365,519

6,486,540

Spodumene

129

1.21

1138

85

10,936

ARC116364

365,560

6,486,569

Spodumene

215

0.57

3669

100

25,719

ARC116365

365,578

6,486,608

Spodumene

118

1.90

1362

110

9,784

ARC116366

365,588

6,486,625

Holmquistite

4

1.60

18

238

374

ARC116367

365,587

6,486,601

Spodumene

34

1.99

309

96

3,850

ARC119587

365,491

6,486,510

Spodumene

69

1.71

543

106

9,184

Spodumene Target 2

ARC116389

367,676

6,485,816

Spodumene

62

1.98

836

42

19,124

ARC116390

367,676

6,485,824

Spodumene

56

2.59

577

32

12,206

ARC116391

367,676

6,485,842

Spodumene

27

2.61

310

31

6,474

ARC116392

367,681

6,485,873

Spodumene

32

2.82

226

56

5,647

ARC116393

367,680

6,485,857

Spodumene

39

2.28

294

46

5,054

ARC116394

367,657

6,485,867

Spodumene

45

2.00

464

37

10,834

ARC116395

367,679

6,485,925

Spodumene

80

1.65

857

32

17,306

ARC116396

367,695

6,485,950

Spodumene

71

2.07

588

19

12,608

ARC116397

367,728

6,486,013

Spodumene

37

3.61

260

62

4,159

ARC116398

367,729

6,486,000

Spodumene

70

2.44

390

54

6,876

ARC116399

367,730

6,486,059

Spodumene

37

2.84

434

42

7,340

ARC116402

367,718

6,486,096

Spodumene

26

2.80

186

67

3,063

ARC116403

367,680

6,486,046

Spodumene

42

2.74

299

42

4,188

ARC116404

367,665

6,486,024

Spodumene

25

2.93

257

56

4,674

ARC116410

367,715

6,485,993

Spodumene

28

3.70

292

45

5,837

ARC116411

367,730

6,486,037

Spodumene

53

2.10

455

37

7,586

ARC116412

367,688

6,486,078

Spodumene

23

2.65

233

59

3,723

Spodumene Samle 200m West of Spodumene Target 2

ARC116406

367,418

6,486,040

Quartz/Petalite

38

2.62

328

49

5,732

Holmquistite Sample 1.5km West of Spodumene Target 2

ARC116384

366,195

6,485,987

Holmquistite

27

1.53

132

43

4,749

Chemical assay results provided by Intertek Genalysis. RAMAN Analysis by Geochemical Services Pty Ltd. Coordinates in grid MGA94-51 determined by hand-held GPS. See additional notes in Appendix 1

DRILLING APPROVAL IN PLACE

With mapping advancing and the completion of other preparatory work including environmental and aboriginal heritage surveys, drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019.

Pioneer used a portable RAMAN spectrometer to identify the presence of spodumene (and other key minerals). This is the first application of a technology that the Company is developing as a mineral exploration tool through internal research and development in conjunction with Geochemical Services Pty Ltd (Dr Nigel Brand - Principal). The RAMAN spectrometer directly identified the presence of the mineral spodumene in rock chip samples before they were submitted to the laboratory for analysis, thus greatly accelerating the cycle time between when a sample is taken and when a result (minerology) is determined.

All elemental assay analysis of the rock chips is undertaken by Intertek Genalysis.

3 | P a g e

SINCLAIR MINE EXTENSIONAL DRILLING

A drilling programme that commenced in May (ASX release 27 May 2019) has been completed. While assays are still pending, lithium mineralisation (lepidolite and petalite) was intersected along strike, running approximately 150 metres to the north of the northern pit wall and 80 metres to the south of the southern pit wall.

A further update will be provided once the assay results are received and analysed.

POLLUCITE OFFTAKE

Pollucite sales to 30 June 2019 totalled A$10.5 million (US$7.5 million) with A$3.8 million received in cash and A$6.7 million (US$4.8 million) applied to fully repay the loan from Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited (now named Sinomine Specialty Fluids Limited - refer below). Royalties payable to the Western Australian government totalled A$0.8 million.

Sinomine Resource Group Co. Ltd. ("Sinomine"), took formal control of Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited on 28 June 2019, renaming it Sinomine Specialty Fluids Limited ("SinomineSF"). US$700,000 from a pollucite sale made this month was remitted by Sinomine overnight.

Currently SinomineSF have US$4.9 million worth of pollucite stored at the Sinclair Mine, co-mingled with Pioneer's inventory. Both parties have commenced planning for August's shipment, which will be a larger quantity than previously shipped due to its destination being Sinomine's facilities in China and not the access-restricted Tanco mine in Canada.

ABOUT THE PIONEER DOME AND SINCLAIR MINE

The Company's namesake Pioneer Dome Project is proving to have great importance.

The Project includes the Sinclair Pegmatite, host to one of only three known pollucite deposits globally of a size to be commercially extracted, and now pegmatites at Dome North are known to contain the key lithium mineral, spodumene. The Company plans to advance the Pioneer Dome Project using proceeds received from the sale of Pollucite under the existing agreement with SinomineSF.

OUTLOOK

  • Shipments of pollucite to continue in accordance with the revised schedule;
  • Results of drilling at the Sinclair Mine Pegmatite will be advised when received;
  • Exploration crews continue the detailed appraisal of the (Pioneer) Dome North prospect located 18 km north of the Sinclair Mine, where spodumene pegmatites reported herein have been identified in outcrop; and
  • Offtake discussions continue with potential customers for other saleable minerals from Sinclair - including potassium feldspar, quartz and lithium minerals (petalite and lepidolite) which were stockpiled during mining and which would be extracted from a Sinclair Stage 2 Pit.

Yours faithfully

Managing Director

4 | P a g e

ABOUT PIONEER RESOURCES LIMITED

Pioneer has completed its mining operation and has returned to being a well funded, active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities. The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada. Drilling is in progress, or has been recently completed, at the Projects located in Australia.

Pioneer Dome Project: The Company's flagship Project. In late 2016 Pioneer reported the discovery of Australia's first caesium (in the mineral 'pollucite') deposit, which was brought into production within 2 years. Pollucite is currently being delivered to Cabot Specialty Fluids' Tanco Mine facility where it is converted into Caesium Formate brine, used in high temperature/high pressure oil and gas drilling.

In June 2019, the Company reported that spodumene, a major lithium ore, has been discovered at the Dome North Prospect. Drilling is scheduled for August this year.

Nickel: Blair Dome/Golden Ridge Project: The price for nickel is steadily improving. The Company owns the closed Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA, where near-mine target generation is continuing. The Company announced a significant new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling intersection at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area. A programme of RAB drilling has been undertaken, with assay results pending.

Cobalt: Golden Ridge Project, WA: Cobalt demand is expanding in response to its requirement in the manufacture of cobalt-based lithium batteries in certain electric vehicles and electricity stabilisation systems (power walls). Other uses include in super-alloys, including jet engine turbine blades, and for corrosion resistant metal applications.

Lithium: Mavis Lake Project, Canada & Pioneer Dome Project, WA: Lithium has been classed as a 'critical metal' meaning it has a number of important uses across various parts of the modern, globalised economy including communication, electronic, digital, mobile and battery technologies; and transportation, particularly aerospace and automotive emissions reduction. Critical metals seem likely to play an important role in the nascent green economy, particularly solar and wind power; electric vehicle and rechargeable batteries; and energy-efficientlighting.

Gold: Acra JV Project, Kangan JV Project. The Company has attracted well credentialled earn-in joint venture

partners: Northern Star Resources limited for the Acra Gold Project near Kalgoorlie W.A., and Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo corporation for the Kangan Gold Project in the West Pilbara W.A. The incoming parties will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.

For further information please contact:

David Crook

James Moses

Managing Director

Media and Investor Relations

Pioneer Resources

Mandate Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 6974

M: +61 420 991 574

E: dcrook@pioresources.com.au

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Resources Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 02:04:08 UTC
