PIONEER RESOURCES LTD

(PIO)
Pioneer Resources : Spodumene Pegmatites Discovered at Pioneer Dome

06/24/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Tel: +61 8 9322 6974

email: pioneer@PIOresources.com.au

Address: Ground floor, 72 Kings Park Road

West Perth Western Australia 6005

Postal: PO Box 1787

ABN: 44 103 423 981

Perth Western Australia 6872

SPODUMENE PEGMATITES DISCOVERED AT PIONEER DOME

Perth, Western Australia: 25 June 2019: Pioneer Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pioneer")

(ASX: PIO) is pleased to provide a geological update for the 100%-held Pioneer Dome Project near Norseman in Western Australia.

FIRST SPODUMENE PEGMATITES DISCOVERED DURING MAPPING AT DOME NORTH

Mapping, with rock sampling, has identified two spodumene-bearing pegmatites at the 'Dome North' Prospect. This is the first time that spodumene, a major source of lithium, has been identified within the Pioneer Dome Project.

  • Spodumene Target 1: Orientation rock chips assays return 1.40% Li2O; 1.71% Li2O and 1.73% Li2O respectively. These and a further 4 samples of outcropping rocks were confirmed as containing spodumene using a Bruker Bravo Raman spectrometer1 (Raman). Samples were taken over a strike length of 150m (including sample shown in Photo 1);
  • Spodumene Target 2: 18 rock chips containing spodumene taken along 400m of outcropping pegmatite before it becomes covered by soil. Spodumene confirmed by Raman (including sample shown in Photo 2).
  • Samples from both targets have been submitted for confirmatory chemical analysis, however both targets are considered drill-ready.

IMPORTANT LITHIUM DISTRICT SOUTH OF KALGOORLIE WESTERN USTRALIA

The 'South Kalgoorlie' area is recognised as very well endowed with spodumene deposits, with production facilities at Bald Hill Mine (Alliance Mineral Assets) located 60km northeast of Dome North, and the very large Mt Marion Deposit (Mineral Resources Limited/Gangfeng Lithium) located 75km to the north. Further south, Galaxy Resources Limited operates the Mt Cattlin Mine near the town of Ravensthorpe, and Liontown Resources Limited are advancing the Buldonia spodumene deposit 60km southeast of Pioneer's project.

Photo 1: White spodumene crystals from

Photo 2: Shimmering elongate grey

Spodumene Target 1.

spodumene laths in pegmatite from

Spodumene Target 2.

1 | P a g e

Pioneer is successfully developing the application of the portable RAMAN technology to mineral exploration through internal research and development projects. This has directly assisted in the confirmation of critical minerals related to spodumene bearing pegmatites.

Figure 1: Dome North area showing spodumene- pegmatite occurrences

Figure 2: Dome North prospects showing spodumene-pegmatite occurrences (red)

DRILLING APPROVAL IN PLACE

With mapping and subject to the completion of other preparatory work including environmental and aboriginal heritage surveys, drilling is scheduled to commence in August 2019.

2 | P a g e

SINCLAIR MINE EXTENSIONAL DRILLING

A drilling programme that commenced in May (ASX release 27 May 2019) has been completed. While assays are still pending, lithium mineralisation (lepidolite and petalite) was intersected along strike, running approximately 150 metres to the north of the northern pit wall and 80 metres to the south of the southern pit wall.

A further update will be provided once the assay results are received and analysed.

REVENUE GENERATION FROM POLLUCITE EXPORTS

Pioneer has now received payments totalling US$2.6 million for sales of Pollucite, has repaid the loan facility of US$4.8 million provided by offtake partner Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited ("CabotSF") via product sale offsets and will have paid royalties to the Western Australian State of $0.8 million by end- July. The preparatory logistics planning for the next shipment is in progress, with the shipment date anticipated for the 3rd week of July 2019.

The Company previously provided information relating to adaptions to export arrangements for the significantly larger tonnage of Pollucite due for export. Shipments are scheduled from July and expected to conclude by December 2019, with the last payment in January 2020.

ABOUT THE PIONEER DOME AND SINCLAIR MINE

The Company's namesake Pioneer Dome Project proving to have great importance.

The Project includes the Sinclair Pegmatite, host to one of only three known pollucite deposits globally of a size to be commercially extracted, and now pegmatites at Dome North are known to contain the key lithium mineral, spodumene.

The Company plans to advance the Pioneer Dome Project using proceeds received from the sale of Pollucite under the existing agreement with CabotSF.

OUTLOOK

  • Shipments of pollucite to continue in accordance with the revised schedule;
  • Results of drilling at the Sinclair Mine Pegmatite will be advised when received;
  • Exploration crews have started detailed appraisal of the (Pioneer) Dome North prospect located 18 km north of the Sinclair Mine, where spodumene pegmatites reported herein have been identified in outcrop; and
  • Offtake discussions continue with potential customers for other saleable minerals from Sinclair - including potassium feldspar, quartz and lithium minerals (petalite and lepidolite) which were stockpiled during mining and which would be extracted from a Sinclair Stage 2 Pit.

Yours faithfully

Managing Director

3 | P a g e

For further information please contact:

David Crook

James Moses

Managing Director

Media and Investor Relations

Pioneer Resources

Mandate Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 6974

M: +61 420 991 574

E: dcrook@pioresources.com.au

E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au

4 | P a g e

ABOUT PIONEER RESOURCES LIMITED

Pioneer is a new miner and active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities. The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada. Drilling is in progress, or has been recently completed, at each of these Projects.

Pioneer Dome Project: In late 2016 Pioneer reported the discovery of Australia's first caesium (in the mineral 'pollucite') deposit, which was brought into production within 2 years. Pollucite is currently being delivered to Cabot Specialty Fluids' Tanco Mine facility where it is converted into Caesium Formate brine, used in high temperature/high pressure oil and gas drilling.

Now, in June 2019, the Company has reported that spodumene, a major lithium ore, has been discovered at the Dome North Prospect. Drilling is scheduled for August this year.

Nickel: Blair Dome/Golden Ridge Project: The price for nickel is steadily improving. The Company owns the closed Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA, where near-mine target generation is continuing. The Company announced a significant new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling intersection at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area. A programme of RAB drilling has been undertaken, with assay results pending.

Cobalt: Golden Ridge Project, WA: Cobalt demand is expanding in response to its requirement in the manufacture of cobalt-based lithium batteries in certain electric vehicles and electricity stabilisation systems (power walls). Other uses include in super-alloys, including jet engine turbine blades, and for corrosion resistant metal applications.

Lithium: Mavis Lake Project, Canada: Pioneer Dome Project, WA: Lithium has been classed as a 'critical metal' meaning it has a number of important uses across various parts of the modern, globalised economy including communication, electronic, digital, mobile and battery technologies; and transportation, particularly aerospace and automotive emissions reduction. Critical metals seem likely to play an important role in the nascent green economy, particularly solar and wind power; electric vehicle and rechargeable batteries; and energy-efficient lighting.

Gold: Acra JV Project, Kangan JV Project. The Company has attracted well credentialled earn-in joint venture

partners: Northern Star Resources limited for the Acra Gold Project near Kalgoorlie W.A., and Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo corporation for the Kangan Gold Project in the West Pilbara W.A. The incoming parties will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.

REFERENCES

Pioneer Dome: Refer Company's announcements to ASX dated 19 May 2016, 27 July 2016, 28 August 2016, 1 September 2016, 4 October 2016, 17 October 2016, 14 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 13 December 2016, 13 January 2017, 24 January 2017, 23 February 2017, 20 March 2017, 22 March 2017, 20 May 2017, 21 February 2018, 19 April 2018, 20 May 2018, 25 July 2018, 26 July 2018, 30 July 2018, 30 August 2018, 8 November 2018 (Mineral Resource update), 28 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 22 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 26 March 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019.

GLOSSARY

Note 1: Information about the BRAVO Handheld Raman Spectrometer: see link (https://www.bruker.com/products/infrared-near-infrared-and-raman-spectroscopy/raman/bravo/overview.html)

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pioneer Resources Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 01:37:02 UTC
