Pioneer Resources : Spodumene Pegmatites Discovered at Pioneer Dome

SINCLAIR MINE EXTENSIONAL DRILLING

A drilling programme that commenced in May (ASX release 27 May 2019) has been completed. While assays are still pending, lithium mineralisation (lepidolite and petalite) was intersected along strike, running approximately 150 metres to the north of the northern pit wall and 80 metres to the south of the southern pit wall.

A further update will be provided once the assay results are received and analysed.

REVENUE GENERATION FROM POLLUCITE EXPORTS

Pioneer has now received payments totalling US$2.6 million for sales of Pollucite, has repaid the loan facility of US$4.8 million provided by offtake partner Cabot Specialty Fluids Limited ("CabotSF") via product sale offsets and will have paid royalties to the Western Australian State of $0.8 million by end- July. The preparatory logistics planning for the next shipment is in progress, with the shipment date anticipated for the 3rd week of July 2019.

The Company previously provided information relating to adaptions to export arrangements for the significantly larger tonnage of Pollucite due for export. Shipments are scheduled from July and expected to conclude by December 2019, with the last payment in January 2020.

ABOUT THE PIONEER DOME AND SINCLAIR MINE

The Company's namesake Pioneer Dome Project proving to have great importance.

The Project includes the Sinclair Pegmatite, host to one of only three known pollucite deposits globally of a size to be commercially extracted, and now pegmatites at Dome North are known to contain the key lithium mineral, spodumene.

The Company plans to advance the Pioneer Dome Project using proceeds received from the sale of Pollucite under the existing agreement with CabotSF.

OUTLOOK

Shipments of pollucite to continue in accordance with the revised schedule;

Results of drilling at the Sinclair Mine Pegmatite will be advised when received;

Exploration crews have started detailed appraisal of the (Pioneer) Dome North prospect located 18 km north of the Sinclair Mine, where spodumene pegmatites reported herein have been identified in outcrop; and

Offtake discussions continue with potential customers for other saleable minerals from Sinclair - including potassium feldspar, quartz and lithium minerals (petalite and lepidolite) which were stockpiled during mining and which would be extracted from a Sinclair Stage 2 Pit.

Yours faithfully

Managing Director