Pioneer Resources : Spodumene Pegmatites Discovered at Pioneer Dome

ABOUT PIONEER RESOURCES LIMITED
Pioneer is a new miner and active explorer focused on key global demand-driven commodities. The Company operates a portfolio of strategically located lithium, caesium, potassium ("alkali metals"), nickel, cobalt and gold projects in mining regions in Western Australia, plus a high-quality lithium asset in Canada. Drilling is in progress, or has been recently completed, at each of these Projects.
Pioneer Dome Project: In late 2016 Pioneer reported the discovery of Australia's first caesium (in the mineral 'pollucite') deposit, which was brought into production within 2 years. Pollucite is currently being delivered to Cabot Specialty Fluids' Tanco Mine facility where it is converted into Caesium Formate brine, used in high temperature/high pressure oil and gas drilling.
Now, in June 2019, the Company has reported that spodumene, a major lithium ore, has been discovered at the Dome North Prospect. Drilling is scheduled for August this year.
Nickel: Blair Dome/Golden Ridge Project: The price for nickel is steadily improving. The Company owns the closed Blair Nickel Sulphide Mine located between Kalgoorlie and Kambalda, WA, where near-mine target generation is continuing. The Company announced a significant new disseminated nickel sulphide drilling intersection at the Leo's Dam Prospect in 2018, highlighting the prospectivity of the greater project area. A programme of RAB drilling has been undertaken, with assay results pending.
Cobalt: Golden Ridge Project, WA: Cobalt demand is expanding in response to its requirement in the manufacture of cobalt-based lithium batteries in certain electric vehicles and electricity stabilisation systems (power walls). Other uses include in super-alloys, including jet engine turbine blades, and for corrosion resistant metal applications.
Lithium: Mavis Lake Project, Canada: Pioneer Dome Project, WA: Lithium has been classed as a 'critical metal' meaning it has a number of important uses across various parts of the modern, globalised economy including communication, electronic, digital, mobile and battery technologies; and transportation, particularly aerospace and automotive emissions reduction. Critical metals seem likely to play an important role in the nascent green economy, particularly solar and wind power; electric vehicle and rechargeable batteries; and energy-efficient lighting.
Gold: Acra JV Project, Kangan JV Project. The Company has attracted well credentialled earn-in joint venture
partners: Northern Star Resources limited for the Acra Gold Project near Kalgoorlie W.A., and Novo Resources Corp and Sumitomo corporation for the Kangan Gold Project in the West Pilbara W.A. The incoming parties will fully fund gold exploration programmes until a decision to mine is made, with Pioneer retaining a significant free-carried position.
REFERENCES
Pioneer Dome: Refer Company's announcements to ASX dated 19 May 2016, 27 July 2016, 28 August 2016, 1 September 2016, 4 October 2016, 17 October 2016, 14 November 2016, 2 December 2016, 13 December 2016, 13 January 2017, 24 January 2017, 23 February 2017, 20 March 2017, 22 March 2017, 20 May 2017, 21 February 2018, 19 April 2018, 20 May 2018, 25 July 2018, 26 July 2018, 30 July 2018, 30 August 2018, 8 November 2018 (Mineral Resource update), 28 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 22 January 2019, 1 February 2019, 26 March 2019, 17 April 2019, 27 May 2019.
GLOSSARY
Note 1: Information about the BRAVO Handheld Raman Spectrometer: see link (https://www.bruker.com/products/infrared-near-infrared-and-raman-spectroscopy/raman/bravo/overview.html)