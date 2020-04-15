15.04.2020 18:41 - Publication of amendment of Illustrative Report of the Directors

Press Release

PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENT OF ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

SHAREHOLDERS' AGM OF APRIL 29, 2020

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), April 15, 2020 - Piovan S.p.A. informs that, today, the amendment of the Illustrative Report of the Directors for the Shareholders' AGM of April 29, 2020 has been published, which cancels and replaces the previously shared document.

The aforementioned documentation included a material typo related to the net profit of Piovan S.p.A., which, as correctly indicated in the Annual Financial Report, amounts to € 14,397,951.

Such amended Report is also available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.it.

