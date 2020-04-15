Log in
Piovan S.p.A.

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/15 11:35:42 am
3.6 EUR   -3.23%
12:51p15.04.2020 18 : 41 - Publication of amendment of Illustrative Report of the Directors
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

15.04.2020 18:41 - Publication of amendment of Illustrative Report of the Directors

04/15/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Press Release

PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENT OF ILLUSTRATIVE REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

SHAREHOLDERS' AGM OF APRIL 29, 2020

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), April 15, 2020 - Piovan S.p.A. informs that, today, the amendment of the Illustrative Report of the Directors for the Shareholders' AGM of April 29, 2020 has been published, which cancels and replaces the previously shared document.

The aforementioned documentation included a material typo related to the net profit of Piovan S.p.A., which, as correctly indicated in the Annual Financial Report, amounts to € 14,397,951.

Such amended Report is also available at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.it.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

***

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer

Press Office

Patrizia Tammaro Silva

Margherita Anna Mulas

ir@piovan.com

press@globalreputation.it

Tel. 041 5799111

Tel. 335 7870209

***

Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 16:50:06 UTC
