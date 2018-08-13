Log in
Piper Jaffray : 13F-NT

08/13/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 13F

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:06-30-2018Check here if AmendmentAmendment Number: This Amendment (Check only one.):is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name: Address:

PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES

800 NICOLLET MALL, SUITE 1000

MAIL STOP J09S02

MINNEAPOLIS,MN 55402

Form 13F File Number:

028-10776

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Ann C. McCague

Title:

Chief Compliance Officer

Phone:

612-303-6359

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

Ann C. McCague

Minneapolis,MN

08-13-2018

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

X13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

List of Other Managers Reporting for this Manager: [If there are no entries in this list, omit this section.]

Form 13F File NumberName

028-05637

Advisory Research Inc.

028-15951

Piper Jaffray & Co.

Disclaimer

Piper Jaffray Companies published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 19:10:04 UTC
