Piper Jaffray : 13F-NT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 13F
FORM 13F COVER PAGE
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:06-30-2018Check here if AmendmentAmendment Number: This Amendment (Check only one.):is a restatement.
adds new holdings entries.
Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:
Name: Address:
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
800 NICOLLET MALL, SUITE 1000
MAIL STOP J09S02
MINNEAPOLIS,MN 55402
Form 13F File Number:
028-10776
The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.
Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:
|
Name:
|
Ann C. McCague
|
Title:
|
Chief Compliance Officer
|
Phone:
|
612-303-6359
Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:
|
Ann C. McCague
|
Minneapolis,MN
|
08-13-2018
[Signature]
[City, State]
[Date]
Report Type (Check only one.):
13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)
X13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
List of Other Managers Reporting for this Manager: [If there are no entries in this list, omit this section.]
Form 13F File NumberName
|
028-05637
|
Advisory Research Inc.
|
028-15951
|
Piper Jaffray & Co.