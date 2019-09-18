Piper Jaffray : Amendment to a previously filed 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer PIPER ADDISON L PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES[ PJC ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) Officer (give title Other (specify 09/13/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 800 NICOLLET MALL 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable 09/17/2019 Line) (Street) X Form filed by One Reporting Person MINNEAPOLIS MN 55402 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. and 5) Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 09/13/2019 A 19(1) A $0 29,592 D Common Stock 1,000 I By IRA Common Stock 50 I By spouse Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Dividend equivalents that are paid on shares of phantom stock are deemed reinvested in additional shares of phantom stock as of the payment date. These phantom shares accrue to the reporting person's account in the directors' deferred compensation plan. The shares of phantom stock become payable, in an equal number of shares of common stock, on the last day of the year in which the reporting person's service as a director terminates.