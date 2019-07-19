Log in
Piper Jaffray Companies : to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/19/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, July 26, 2019. The earnings release will be available that same day at the firm’s website at www.piperjaffray.com.

The company will hold a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 8697371. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A recording of the conference call will be available for two weeks beginning at approximately noon ET on July 26 by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 8697371.

The live conference call will also be available via webcast through a link on the Investor Relations section of the firm’s website at www.piperjaffray.com. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A replay will be available on the firm’s website through the same link approximately three hours after completion of the conference call.

Asset Management Business to be Reported as Discontinued Operations

As disclosed on May 28, 2019, the Company announced the sale of its traditional asset management business in two separate transactions. As a result, the Company’s traditional asset management business will be reported as discontinued operations for current and historical periods. The Company will exclude discontinued operations from its adjusted, non-GAAP results. In addition, the Company will no longer report separate segment results for its asset management business. The Company will provide additional details on this reporting change in its second quarter 2019 earnings release on July 26.

ABOUT PIPER JAFFRAY

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Since 1895. Member SIPC and NYSE.

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2019
