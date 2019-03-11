Log in
Piper Jaffray : Expands Financial Services Investment Banking with Hiring of Joshua Shropa

03/11/2019

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Joshua Shropa as a director within financial services investment banking.

Shropa joins Piper Jaffray with more than 13 years of experience in financial services. Over the course of his investment banking career, Shropa has been involved in numerous M&A and capital-raising transactions for community and regional banks. Shropa will join managing director CK Lee in the firm’s Dallas office.

Shropa was most recently with the investment banking group at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P., where he was a director focused on providing M&A services to depository institutions and specialty finance companies, as well as leading deal execution on a number of investment banking engagements. Prior to that, Shropa was an investment banking associate at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. He also served as a senior manager at KPMG LLP providing financial statement audit and advisory services to depository institutions.

“We continue to grow the depth and breadth of our financial services investment banking practice. Josh brings deep industry experience and a successful track record of advising financial institutions and specialty finance companies,” said Scott LaRue, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets.

“Josh brings a high level of expertise and market acumen that will most certainly enhance the financial services practice at Piper Jaffray,” added Robert Hutchinson, head of financial services investment banking. “We look forward to harnessing Josh’s expertise as we continue to expand our financial services group.”

Shropa is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2019
