Piper Jaffray : Expands Financial Services Investment Banking with Hiring of Joshua Shropa

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Joshua Shropa as
a director within financial services investment banking.
Shropa joins Piper Jaffray with more than 13 years of experience in
financial services. Over the course of his investment banking career,
Shropa has been involved in numerous M&A and capital-raising
transactions for community and regional banks. Shropa will join managing
director CK Lee in the firm’s Dallas office.
Shropa was most recently with the investment banking group at Sandler
O’Neill & Partners, L.P., where he was a director focused on providing
M&A services to depository institutions and specialty finance companies,
as well as leading deal execution on a number of investment banking
engagements. Prior to that, Shropa was an investment banking associate
at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. He also served as a senior manager at
KPMG LLP providing financial statement audit and advisory services to
depository institutions.
“We continue to grow the depth and breadth of our financial services
investment banking practice. Josh brings deep industry experience and a
successful track record of advising financial institutions and specialty
finance companies,” said Scott
LaRue, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets.
“Josh brings a high level of expertise and market acumen that will most
certainly enhance the financial services practice at Piper Jaffray,”
added Robert
Hutchinson, head of financial services investment banking. “We look
forward to harnessing Josh’s expertise as we continue to expand our
financial services group.”
Shropa is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and earned a
Master of Business Administration degree from the Vanderbilt University
Owen Graduate School of Management.
