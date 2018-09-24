Piper Jaffray : Kate Winkler Joins Piper Jaffray as Managing Director in Technology Investment Banking

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kate Winkler as
a managing director within technology
investment banking. She will be based in the firm’s San Francisco
office and report to Michael
Kim, head of technology investment banking.
Winkler has built a long and expansive track record across many
categories of application software, including human resources software,
marketing software and vertical market software. At Piper Jaffray, she
will help lead efforts across these areas, along with jointly leading
the human resources technology effort with Andy
Livadariu.
Winkler brings more than 20 years of experience in the software industry
as an advisor and entrepreneur, most recently with Houlihan Lokey as a
software investment banker and head of its human resources technology
practice and with ArchPoint Partners prior to its sale to Houlihan Lokey
in 2014. Winkler is also a two-time software CEO having led both
Germany-based Jentro Technologies and Chicago-based CenterPost
Communications through their expansions, culminating with exits by both
to strategic buyers. Prior to that, she held the roles of CFO and COO of
BEZ Systems, Inc. and vice president of strategy at CCC Information
Services. Winkler began her career as a certified public accountant with
Arthur Anderson.
“Kate represents an important step forward as we deepen our leadership
in the tech space and add senior talent across our key verticals,” said Scott
LaRue, managing director and global head of investment banking and
capital markets at Piper Jaffray.
“We are thrilled to expand our software-driven technology group and
welcome Kate to our team. With more than two decades in software and
numerous successful advisory transactions to her name, Kate brings
specialized industry experience and deep relationships that will add
immediate value for our clients,” added Michael
Kim, head of technology investment banking at Piper Jaffray.
Winkler earned a bachelor degree in accounting and finance from the
University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with minors
in economics, mathematics and Spanish.
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and
asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking
services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member
SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and
regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong
through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the
Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and
services are offered through five separate investment advisory
affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered
Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC
Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based
Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the
Guernsey Financial Services Commission.
Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn
| Facebook
| Twitter
© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000,
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005014/en/