PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
Piper Jaffray : Kate Winkler Joins Piper Jaffray as Managing Director in Technology Investment Banking

09/24/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Winkler joins the firm from Houlihan Lokey with a focus on software M&A

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kate Winkler as a managing director within technology investment banking. She will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office and report to Michael Kim, head of technology investment banking.

Winkler has built a long and expansive track record across many categories of application software, including human resources software, marketing software and vertical market software. At Piper Jaffray, she will help lead efforts across these areas, along with jointly leading the human resources technology effort with Andy Livadariu.

Winkler brings more than 20 years of experience in the software industry as an advisor and entrepreneur, most recently with Houlihan Lokey as a software investment banker and head of its human resources technology practice and with ArchPoint Partners prior to its sale to Houlihan Lokey in 2014. Winkler is also a two-time software CEO having led both Germany-based Jentro Technologies and Chicago-based CenterPost Communications through their expansions, culminating with exits by both to strategic buyers. Prior to that, she held the roles of CFO and COO of BEZ Systems, Inc. and vice president of strategy at CCC Information Services. Winkler began her career as a certified public accountant with Arthur Anderson.

“Kate represents an important step forward as we deepen our leadership in the tech space and add senior talent across our key verticals,” said Scott LaRue, managing director and global head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Jaffray.

“We are thrilled to expand our software-driven technology group and welcome Kate to our team. With more than two decades in software and numerous successful advisory transactions to her name, Kate brings specialized industry experience and deep relationships that will add immediate value for our clients,” added Michael Kim, head of technology investment banking at Piper Jaffray.

Winkler earned a bachelor degree in accounting and finance from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with minors in economics, mathematics and Spanish.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,90%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 1 200 M
Chart PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Jaffray Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 81,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Chad R. Abraham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Director
Andrew Scott Duff Chairman
Timothy L. Carter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shawn Quant Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES-8.29%1 200
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.8.51%31 493
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-28.37%24 590
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-29.84%13 586
LAZARD LTD-6.78%6 307
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%6 142
