Piper Jaffray : Notice of Internet Availability (April 5, 2019)

0
04/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

*** Exercise Your Rightto Vote ***

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 17, 2019.

E70591-P18799

PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES

800 NICOLLET MALL SUITE 1000

MAIL STOP J12NSH MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55402

Meeting Information

MeetingType:

Annual

For holders as of:

March 21, 2019

Date:May 17, 2019

Time:2:00 p.m., CDT

Location:U.S. Bancorp Center

800 Nicollet Mall

12th Floor - The Huber Room

Minneapolis, MN 55402

You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.

This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote these shares. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. You may view the proxy materials online at www.proxyvote.comor easily request a paper copy (see reverse side).

We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting.

See the reverse side of this notice to obtain proxy materials and voting instructions.

E70592-P18799

Before You Vote

How to Access the Proxy Materials

Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE:

NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL REPORT

How toView Online:

Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrowXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX(located on the following page) and visit: www.proxyvote.com.

How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy:

If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request:

1)BY INTERNET: www.proxyvote.com

2)BY TELEPHONE: 1-800-579-1639

3)BYE-MAIL*: sendmaterial@proxyvote.com

*If requesting materials bye-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrowXXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX(located on the following page) in the subject line.

Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before May 3, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

How To Vote

Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods

Vote In Person:Many shareholder meetings have attendance requirements including, but not limited to, the possession of an attendance ticket issued by the entity holding the meeting. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote By Internet:To vote now by Internet, go to www.proxyvote.com.Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX(located on the following page) available and follow the instructions.

Vote By Mail:You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card.

Voting Items

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following proposals:

1.Election of Directors

Nominees:

1a. Chad R. Abraham

1b. William R. Fitzgerald

1c. B. Kristine Johnson

1d. Addison L. Piper

1e. Debbra L. Schoneman

1f. Thomas S. Schreier

1g. Sherry M. Smith

1h. Philip E. Soran

1i. Scott C. Taylor

E70593-P18799

2.Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

3.An advisory(non-binding) vote to approve the compensation of the officers disclosed in the enclosed proxy statement, or say-on-pay vote.

Note:Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

E70594-P18799

Disclaimer

Piper Jaffray Companies published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:42:01 UTC
