PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES (PJC)
Piper Jaffray : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/19/2018 | 09:43am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.SeeInstruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Dividend equivalents that are paid on shares of phantom stock are deemed reinvested in additional shares of phantom stock as of the payment date. These phantom shares accrue to the reporting person's account in the directors' deferred compensation plan. The shares of phantom stock become payable, in an equal number of shares of common stock, on the last day of the year in which the reporting person's service as a director terminates.

Remarks:

/s/ James Grant for Philip E.

09/18/2018

SoranDate** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,seeInstruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient,seeInstruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Piper Jaffray Companies published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:42:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 774 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 1 158 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 81,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Chad R. Abraham Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debbra L. Schoneman President
Andrew Scott Duff Chairman
Timothy L. Carter Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Shawn Quant Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES-11.48%1 157
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.8.38%31 323
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-33.56%24 129
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-32.32%13 191
LAZARD LTD-9.24%6 157
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD--.--%5 974
