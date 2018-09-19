Piper Jaffray : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

1. Dividend equivalents that are paid on shares of phantom stock are deemed reinvested in additional shares of phantom stock as of the payment date. These phantom shares accrue to the reporting person's account in the directors' deferred compensation plan. The shares of phantom stock become payable, in an equal number of shares of common stock, on the last day of the year in which the reporting person's service as a director terminates.

