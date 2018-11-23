Piper Jaffray : to Host 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, will host its 30th annual Healthcare Conference in New
York on November 27-29, 2018.
The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference will showcase senior management
teams from approximately 300 leading public and private companies
delivering presentations to an audience of more than 2,000 institutional
investors, equity portfolio managers and research analysts. Formerly a
two-day event, this year’s three-day conference will also host more than
2,000 private one-on-one meetings with company management. Presenting
companies represent several healthcare sectors, including:
biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical technology, medical
diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services.
Highlighting the conference will be several panel discussions featuring
industry experts, physicians and academicians moderated by Piper Jaffray
healthcare senior research analysts:
-
BioPharma M&A Discussion: Perspectives on Global Trends From
Industry Leaders
Moderated by Matt
Hemsley, MD Healthcare Investment Banking
-
The Future of Diabetes Technology with Company Executives and the
FDA
Moderated by JP
McKim, CFA
“Piper Jaffray has been a longstanding leader in the healthcare
industry. To meet client demand, we added a third day of presentations
and investor meetings this year, which will provide more opportunities
for investors to connect with management from leading companies in the
industry,” said Michael
Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Jaffray. “Our healthcare
conference offers our clients a distinct and exclusive experience to
guide their investing strategies in 2019 and beyond.”
Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCHCC18
Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation
only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray
representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be
directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com.
All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.
Information as of November 23, 2018. Subject to change.
