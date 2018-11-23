Piper Jaffray : to Host 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, will host its 30th annual Healthcare Conference in New York on November 27-29, 2018.

The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference will showcase senior management teams from approximately 300 leading public and private companies delivering presentations to an audience of more than 2,000 institutional investors, equity portfolio managers and research analysts. Formerly a two-day event, this year’s three-day conference will also host more than 2,000 private one-on-one meetings with company management. Presenting companies represent several healthcare sectors, including: biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical technology, medical diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services.

Highlighting the conference will be several panel discussions featuring industry experts, physicians and academicians moderated by Piper Jaffray healthcare senior research analysts:

BioPharma M&A Discussion: Perspectives on Global Trends From Industry Leaders

Moderated by Matt Hemsley, MD Healthcare Investment Banking

The Future of Diabetes Technology with Company Executives and the FDA

Moderated by JP McKim, CFA

“Piper Jaffray has been a longstanding leader in the healthcare industry. To meet client demand, we added a third day of presentations and investor meetings this year, which will provide more opportunities for investors to connect with management from leading companies in the industry,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Jaffray. “Our healthcare conference offers our clients a distinct and exclusive experience to guide their investing strategies in 2019 and beyond.”

Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCHCC18

Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com. All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.

Information as of November 23, 2018. Subject to change.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates―U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005231/en/