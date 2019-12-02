Log in
Piper Jaffray : to Host 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

0
12/02/2019

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, will host its 31st annual Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3-5, 2019.

The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference will showcase senior management teams from 374 leading public and private companies delivering presentations to an audience of more than 2,500 institutional asset managers, private equity and venture capital investors. This year’s three-day conference will host more than 2,000 private one-on-one meetings with company management. Presenting companies represent several healthcare sectors, including: biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical technology, medical diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services.

Highlighting the conference will be several panel discussions featuring industry experts, physicians and academicians moderated by Piper Jaffray healthcare senior research analysts:

  • Perspectives on Industry-Wide Opioid Litigation
    Moderated by David Amsellem
  • Current Trends & The Future of Diabetes Technology
    Moderated by Matt O’Brien
  • Political/Regulatory Panel: A Discussion of Key Issues Impacting Medtech & The Broader Healthcare Space
    Moderated by Matt O’Brien
  • The Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of Cannabis and Next Gen Cannabinoid Products
  • Future of Cannabinoid Biosynthesis
  • Multi-State Operators take on Medicinal Cannabis
    Moderated by Michael Lavery

“The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference provides investors with unique insights into leading edge technologies benefiting the lives of people around the world and topics impacting our healthcare industry. Our clients will receive a distinct and exclusive experience to guide their investing strategies in 2020 and beyond,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Jaffray.

Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCHCC19

Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com. All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.

Information as of December 2, 2019. Subject to change.

ABOUT PIPER JAFFRAY

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through four separate investment advisory affiliates. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Since 1895. Member SIPC and NYSE. © 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies, 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2019
