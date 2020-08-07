Piper Sandler : Advises Momentive Performance Materials on the Sale of its Consumer Sealants Business to Henkel Corporation

Piper Sandler &Co., a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, served as financial advisor to Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive) in the sale of its consumer sealants business to Henkel Corporation. The deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory clearances, is expected to close in 2020.

Momentive’s consumer sealants business encompasses GE-branded consumer sealants sold under license from the General Electric Company and available through home-improvement centers, major retailers and hardware stores. Momentive will continue to manufacture consumer sealants through 2021 under a transition supply agreement. (Source: Momentive Performance Materials Inc.)

“In the midst of a pandemic, we are delighted to have helped Momentive, reach this agreement and achieve the goals of the company and its shareholders,” said Telly Zachariades, managing director, chemicals and materials, at Piper Sandler. “We are looking forward to aiding and further advancing Momentive’s strategic objectives.”

This deal marks the first deal completed by Piper Sandler’s new chemicals and materials group, The Valence Group, acquired by Piper Sandler Companies in April 2020.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. The Valence Group was acquired by Piper Sandler and is a brand name used by the chemicals & materials group of the Piper Sandler investment banking division. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private Equity products and fixed income advisory services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.

©2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005450/en/