Piper Sandler : Completes Acquisition of Preeminent Chemicals Investment Bank, The Valence Group

04/03/2020 | 04:55pm EDT

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, today announced it has completed its acquisition of The Valence Group, a premier international investment bank specializing in the chemicals, materials and related sectors. The Valence Group will operate as Piper Sandler’s new chemicals & materials group, adding yet another industry-leading advisory practice to the Piper Sandler platform. In addition, Peter Hall, one of the founders of The Valence Group, will now lead Piper Sandler’s expansion of investment banking in Europe.

Piper Sandler was advised by its wholly owned subsidiary, Piper Sandler & Co., and was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Dentons as legal advisor to The Valence Group in connection with the transaction.

About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. www.PiperSandler.com

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. The Valence Group was acquired by Piper Sandler and is a brand name used by the chemicals & materials group of the Piper Sandler investment banking division. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 135 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,22%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 682 M
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 90,50  $
Last Close Price 49,71  $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 82,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chad Richard Abraham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Debbra L. Schoneman President, Director & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, MD
Shawn Quant Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
James Joseph Dunne Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-37.82%694
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-28.41%18 739
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.38%17 790
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-1.43%6 523
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.14.26%3 417
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.-3.30%2 717
