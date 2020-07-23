Log in
Piraeus Bank S.A.    TPEIR

PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

(TPEIR)
Piraeus Bank S A : Appointment of new Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

07/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of new Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Piraeus Bank announces that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held on 23 July 2020, has appointed Mr. Ioannis Stamoulis, as new Chief Risk Officer (CRO) to head the Group's Risk Management. Mr. Stamoulis assumes his CRO duties effective today.

Ioannis Stamoulis has 18-year experience within the banking industry, 13 years of which in Piraeus Bank in Risk Management. Since December 2017, he is the Deputy Chief Risk Officer of Piraeus Bank.

Athens, 23 July 2020

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 17:00:04 UTC
