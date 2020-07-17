Piraeus Bank S A : Approval of the demerger of “Piraeus Insurance Agency S.A.”

Piraeus Bank announces Thymios Kyriakopoulos, Εxecutive General Manager and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), will be leaving the Βank.

Thymios Kyriakopoulos has contributed decisively, during the last three years, in developing the Bank's transformational programmes.

Mr. Kyriakopoulos' contribution was very important for the successful implementation of the 'Agenda 2020' strategic roadmap, the execution of which was conducive to the strengthening of the capital base, the restoration of profitability and the revamp of the Bank's corporate governance and control procedures. He also assumed a leading role in the establishment of the values ​​that currently govern the corporate culture of the Bank.

Thymios Kyriakopoulos, in his capacity as Chairman of the Senior Credit and Restructuring Committees, contributed substantially to the enhancement of the operating regulations of the committees, aiming at the optimal management of both capital and liquidity of the Bank.

Christos Megalou, Piraeus Bank's Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

'I would like to thank Thymios Kyriakopoulos, who was a close colleague of mine during the past three critical years, for his outstanding work, and his significant contribution to the achievement of our ambitious goals and aspirations. I wish him success for his future endeavours.'

The Management of the Bank and the Board of Directors warmly thank him for his services, wishing him all the best in his personal and professional life.

Athens, 17 July 2020