Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Bank S.A.    TPEIR   GRS014003024

PIRAEUS BANK S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Bank S A : Approval of the demerger of “Piraeus Insurance Agency S.A.”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 11:06am EDT

Piraeus Bank announces Thymios Kyriakopoulos, Εxecutive General Manager and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), will be leaving the Βank.

Thymios Kyriakopoulos has contributed decisively, during the last three years, in developing the Bank's transformational programmes.

Mr. Kyriakopoulos' contribution was very important for the successful implementation of the 'Agenda 2020' strategic roadmap, the execution of which was conducive to the strengthening of the capital base, the restoration of profitability and the revamp of the Bank's corporate governance and control procedures. He also assumed a leading role in the establishment of the values ​​that currently govern the corporate culture of the Bank.

Thymios Kyriakopoulos, in his capacity as Chairman of the Senior Credit and Restructuring Committees, contributed substantially to the enhancement of the operating regulations of the committees, aiming at the optimal management of both capital and liquidity of the Bank.

Christos Megalou, Piraeus Bank's Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

'I would like to thank Thymios Kyriakopoulos, who was a close colleague of mine during the past three critical years, for his outstanding work, and his significant contribution to the achievement of our ambitious goals and aspirations. I wish him success for his future endeavours.'

The Management of the Bank and the Board of Directors warmly thank him for his services, wishing him all the best in his personal and professional life.

Athens, 17 July 2020

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
11:06aPIRAEUS BANK S A : Approval of the demerger of “Piraeus Insurance Agency S..
PU
07/02MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
07/01PIRAEUS BANK S A : Approval of the demerger of “Piraeus Insurance Agency S..
PU
06/30MYTILINEOS S A : Announcement of Acquisition of Owned Shares
AQ
06/26MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
AQ
06/24MYTILINEOS S A : Acquisition of own shares
AQ
06/19PIRAEUS BANK HIRES ADVISERS TO AUCTI : sources
RE
06/16Alpha Bank in talks with Cerberus, PIMCO to sell $11 billion of bad loans - s..
RE
06/16PIRAEUS BANK S A : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06/15Hedge funds nurse losses on bets against Greek, Italian shares
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 823 M 2 084 M 2 084 M
Net income 2020 -165 M -189 M -189 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 539 M 616 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 384
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,24 €
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
Theodore Gnardellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK S.A.-58.70%616
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.26%304 790
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%249 334
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.06%207 331
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.06%198 397
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%132 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group