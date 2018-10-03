Exclusive - Piraeus Bank looking for window of opportunity for debt issue: CEO

"Piraeus Bank is executing a capital enhancement plan, as already communicated to the market since mid-2018," Christos Megalou said.

The bank's shares were down sharply on Wednesday, shedding 28 percent to 1.173 euros on what analysts said was negative speculation for the banking sector.

"The bank is in a continuous dialogue with the supervisory authorities and monitors debt capital markets to identify the window of opportunity for the non-dilutive capital instrument issuance included in the plan," Megalou said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)