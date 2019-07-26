Piraeus Bank : Appointment of Piraeus Bank Group Chief Financial Officer

Piraeus Bank announces that Theodore Gnardellis has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, an Executive General Manager role, and member of Piraeus Bank Executive Committee, effective July 25, 2019.

Theodore Gnardellis joined Piraeus Bank in June 2018 as head of the Piraeus Legacy Unit Strategy, after a successful career of more than fifteen years in different organizations and banks in Greece and abroad. Theodore holds a Diploma in Computer Engineering & Informatics from the University of Patras and a Masters of Business Administration from the Imperial College Business School, London.

With the assumption of new responsibilities, Theodore Gnardellis will have under his supervision the Group Financial Management, with main responsibility the development of the overall strategy and the management and coordination of the Group's financial activities.

Konstantinos Paschalis, CFO, General Manager and member of Piraeus Bank Executive Committee, will continue to contribute in Group Financial Management with his expertise and long experience.

Athens, 25 July 2019

Press Release ()