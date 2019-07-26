Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Bank SA    TPEIR   GRS014003024

PIRAEUS BANK SA

(TPEIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Piraeus Bank : Appointment of Piraeus Bank Group Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Piraeus Bank announces that Theodore Gnardellis has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, an Executive General Manager role, and member of Piraeus Bank Executive Committee, effective July 25, 2019.

Theodore Gnardellis joined Piraeus Bank in June 2018 as head of the Piraeus Legacy Unit Strategy, after a successful career of more than fifteen years in different organizations and banks in Greece and abroad. Theodore holds a Diploma in Computer Engineering & Informatics from the University of Patras and a Masters of Business Administration from the Imperial College Business School, London.

With the assumption of new responsibilities, Theodore Gnardellis will have under his supervision the Group Financial Management, with main responsibility the development of the overall strategy and the management and coordination of the Group's financial activities.

Konstantinos Paschalis, CFO, General Manager and member of Piraeus Bank Executive Committee, will continue to contribute in Group Financial Management with his expertise and long experience.

Athens, 25 July 2019


Press Release ()

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 07:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAEUS BANK SA
03:35aPIRAEUS BANK : Appointment of Piraeus Bank Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/25PIRAEUS BANK GROUP : Sustainability & Business Report 2018
AQ
07/23PIRAEUS BANK GROUP : Sustainability & Business Report 2018
PU
07/12PIRAEUS BANK : announces a new strategic partnership
PU
07/03PIRAEUS BANK : Demand for bonds represents a vote of confidence for Piraeus Bank
BU
06/28The best first half for financial markets ever
RE
06/19PIRAEUS BANK : Successful Completion of the Book Building Process for the Issue ..
BU
06/14PIRAEUS BANK : S.A. Announces the Completion of its Restructuring Plan
BU
06/03PIRAEUS BANK : and Intrum Enter into a Long-Term Strategic Partnership, Establis..
BU
06/03PIRAEUS BANK : Intrum establishes long-term strategic partnership with Piraeus B..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 889 M
EBIT 2019 807 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 6,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 1 221 M
Chart PIRAEUS BANK SA
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,27  €
Last Close Price 2,80  €
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Operating Officer & Senior General Manager
Konstantinos S. Paschalis Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK SA233.33%1 363
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group