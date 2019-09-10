Piraeus Bank : Greece's Piraeus Bank to reward home loan borrowers who pay on time

The move is an attempt to embed a culture of paying on time in a country where many borrowers struggled to service their debts during the country's economic crisis.

Saddled with 80 billion euros (71.60 billion pounds) of non-performing loans, Greek banks have been shedding non-core assets and shrinking branch networks to reduce the pile.

The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio of Greece's four major banks, including mortgages, remained the highest in the European Union at the end of 2018 - more than 12 times bigger than the EU average of about 3.2%.

Piraeus said it would start returning cash to borrowers, equivalent to a 0.10% reduction of the interest rate on their home loans, in January every year. The benefit will be a lump sum for payments made during the previous year.

Under the programme, Piraeus will also offer home repair loans at preferential low rates of one-month Euribor plus a spread of 1.5%.

The reward programme will apply to borrowers who took out mortgages up to the end of 2014, the bank said.

