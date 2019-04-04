Log in
Piraeus Bank : Securities & Custody Services Wins Global Award in the category Emerging Markets Continued Excellence, Europe

04/04/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Piraeus Bank received the Global Award in the category Emerging Markets Continued Excellence for the European region, as a recognition of its top quality service offering, from Global Custodian, the highly respected publication in the international securities services arena.

Piraeus Bank is consistently awarded for its exemplary services, reflecting year after year its ability to create and foster long lasting client relationships, as well as demonstrate superior service levels and expertise in the Securities Services industry at a global scale.

Global Custodian celebrated its landmark 30th Anniversary at the annual Leaders in Custody awards. The Global Custodian Awards for Excellence follow the GC industry-standard annual client surveys that rate the performance of the Securities Services' providers and reward international Agent Banks.

Mr. Panagiotis Papapetrou, Director, Strategy Planning & Sales, Securities Services at Piraeus Bank, received the Global Custodian Legend award for his key industry contribution in Greece and in Southeastern Europe and was thus inducted into the prestigious Global Custodian Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place at the Dorchester Hotel in London on March 28, 2019.

Athens, April 4th 2019

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:46:08 UTC
