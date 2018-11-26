Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Bank SA    TPEIR   GRS014003024

PIRAEUS BANK SA (TPEIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piraeus Bank : and 27 Banks of UNEP FI are launching in Paris the Principles for Responsible Banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 09:46am EST

Today at its Global Roundtable in Paris, UN Environment Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and 28 banks from around the world are launching the Principles for Responsible Banking for global public consultation. Together the banks represent over USD 17 trillion in combined assets, and CEOs from 12 of the banks will attend the launch.

Piraeus Bank is the only Greek Bank, among the 28 banks, which actively participated in developing the set of Principles. Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer, Christos Megalou, participated in today's international meeting, declaring his support to the new Principles along with the CEOs of the 27 banks.

The Principles are now entering a six-month global public consultation period before they will be signed by banks from around the world at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2019.

The Principles will define the banking industry's role and responsibilities in shaping a sustainable future. By committing to the new framework, banks will be aligning their business with the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Satya Tripathi, Assistant Secretary-General, UN Environment said: 'The global banking industry is stepping up to the sustainability challenge. I'm optimistic we'll see a realignment of business practice - one that embraces the fact that green and socially responsible business is the best business.'

Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer, Christos Megalou said: 'We endorse the Principles, because we believe that responsible relations with our customers, shareholders, employees and society at large give us a competitive advantage in building trust, supporting sustainable development and restarting the Greek economy. These Principles resonate with the values of Piraeus Bank and strengthen the organization's culture, founded on accountability, meritocracy and transparency.'

The Principles set the global standard for what it means to be a responsible bank and will ensure that banks create value for both their shareholders and society. They provide the first global framework that guides the integration of sustainability across all business areas of a bank, from strategic to portfolio to transaction level.

By signing the Principles for Responsible Banking banks will commit to being publicly accountable for their significant positive and negative social, environmental and economic impacts. They agree to set public targets on addressing their most significant negative impacts and scaling up their positive impacts to align with and contribute to national and international sustainable development and climate targets.

Signing the Principles will be a serious commitment: banks that continuously fail to meet transparency requirements, set adequate targets and demonstrate progress will face removal from the list of signatories.

The six Principles for Responsible Banking of UNEP FI are:

Alignment:
We will align our business strategy to be consistent with and contribute to individuals' needs and society's goals, as expressed in the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Climate Agreement and relevant national and regional frameworks. We will focus our efforts where we have the most significant impact.

Impact:
We will continuously increase our positive impacts while reducing the negative impacts on, and managing the risks to, people and environment resulting from our activities, products and services.

Clients and customers:
We will work responsibly with our clients and our customers to encourage sustainable practices and enable economic activities that create shared prosperity for current and future generations.

Stakeholders:
We will proactively and responsibly consult, engage and partner with relevant stakeholders to achieve society's goals.

Governance and Target Setting:
We will implement our commitment to these Principles through effective governance and a culture of responsible banking, demonstrating ambition and accountability by setting public targets relating to our most significant impacts.

Transparency and Accountability:
We will periodically review our individual and collective implementation of these Principles and be transparent about and accountable for our positive and negative impacts and our contribution to society's goals.

The Principles for Responsible Banking are in full compliance with the Corporate Responsibility principles that have been adopted by Piraeus Bank. Optimizing corporate governance, aligning business goals with social progress and solidarity, harmonizing relationships with society, promoting culture, protecting the environment and supporting business activities that produce environmental and social benefits are an integral part of Piraeus Bank' s culture.

Piraeus Bank is at the forefront of sustainable development, understanding that a sustainable economy can only develop when there is a strong social fabric in a healthy environment.

Athens, November 26, 2018

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 26 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2018 14:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAEUS BANK SA
09:46aPIRAEUS BANK : and 27 Banks of UNEP FI are launching in Paris the Principles for..
PU
09:36aPIRAEUS BANK : Alongside 27 Banks of UNEP FI, Launch the Principles for Responsi..
BU
11/15PIRAEUS BANK : becomes the first bank in Greece to go live on SWIFT gpi
AQ
11/07Eurobank says to acquire Piraeus Bank Bulgaria
RE
10/20PIRAEUS BANK : to finance Thriassio Transit Center development
AQ
10/18PIRAEUS BANK : is to finance the development of Thriassio Transit Centre
AQ
10/18PIRAEUS BANK : Signs Financing Agreement of 40 million with Thomas Cook Hotel I..
BU
10/18PIRAEUS BANK : Financing Agreement with Thomas Cook Hotel Investments
PU
10/17EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Wells Fargo in Paris Move, Germany Shores Up EU-Unemplo..
DJ
10/16PIRAEUS BANK : finances the development of Thriassio Transit Center
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/20Both Greek And Japanese Economies Struggle, But Only One Is In A Monetary Bub.. 
10/12Greek Banks Continue To Melt Like Butter 
10/05Clash Of The (Sinking) Eastern Mediterranean Titans 
09/04Piraeus Bank SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/23GREECE : Forget About The Positive Headline News, Nothing Has Changed 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 853 M
EBIT 2018 712 M
Net income 2018 -152 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 420 M
Chart PIRAEUS BANK SA
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Bank SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS BANK SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,99 €
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Operating Officer & Senior General Manager
Konstantinos S. Paschalis Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK SA-68.70%476
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.27%354 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.03%266 767
BANK OF AMERICA-8.64%264 689
WELLS FARGO-14.57%243 976
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%222 635
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.