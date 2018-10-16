Log in
Piraeus Bank : finances the development of Thriassio Transit Center

10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

Piraeus Bank will finance the development of the Thriassio Transit Center, which will help increase freight transport by rail and promote Greece as a major freight hub in the trans-European transport network.

The Center will significantly increase freight transport by rail and promote Greece as a major freight hub in the trans-European transport network. It will contribute to the provision of upgraded services while also reducing transport costs, which are key factors in lowering the final price of products, having a direct positive impact on the competitiveness of the economy and GDP growth. The project is also expected to boost local employment, creating up to 5,000 jobs over the next 10 years. The new Thriasio Transit Center is expected to become operational in 2024.

Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christos Megalou said: 'Piraeus Bank are always looking for suitable investment projects that align with our strategy to be a pillar of stability for the Greek economy and we are proud to be financing such a significant infrastructure project in Greece.'

The 588-acre concession agreement for 60 years was signed between the Greek State, GAIOSE and the company THEK SA, which will carry out the project and with 80% of ETVA Industrial Area and 20% of Goldair. The financing of the project will be carried out with the participation of the company THEEK SA. and a loan from Piraeus Bank, which is a shareholder of ETVA Industrial Area of 65%.

Athens, 16 October 2018

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:07:04 UTC
