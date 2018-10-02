Piraeus Bank : launches ‘Project Future’ offering young people access to the job market

Piraeus Bank, the largest Bank in Greece, has launched a new innovative social responsibility programme, Project Future. The scheme offers young graduates training in specialist disciplines for example Customer Experience, Digital Marketing and Java, giving them the skills they need to better transition into the job market.

Project Future has been created in cooperation with ReGeneratlon Academy, which has joined forces with Google, Facebook, Code.Hub and Excelixi- Centre of sustainable entrepreneurship, providing fresh graduates with market-leading training at internationally recognised businesses.

During the course, a total of 1,200 young people will be trained and 330 candidates will become specialised in one of the three disciplines. Following the completion of the programme, successful candidates will be interviewed by the participating companies and it is estimated that more than 300 graduates will be offered six-month paid employment contracts.

Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer, Christos Megalou said: 'Project Future is an extremely important initiative, supporting young people who are trying to enter a highly competitive job market. The scheme offers young Greeks valuable professional experience, skills and business contacts, all of which will help them secure a job in the future. Piraeus Bank is committed to running the Project every year as part of our mission to work with local communities and support the next generation of business professionals in Greece. I look forward to welcoming the first set of graduates.'

The programme will run for an entire calendar year and consists of two training cycles: October 2018 and March 2019. Applications for the first training cycle can be submitted at www.projectfuture.gr between 2-19 October.