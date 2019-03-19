Correct Repetition: Financial Calendar for the year 2019



Financial Calendar for the year 2019





Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2019:

- Thursday 14th February 2019: Announcement and publication of full year 2018 financial results.

- Friday 5th April 2019: Annual briefing of analysts-members of the Hellenic Fund and Management Association on the company's financial results.

- Friday 28th June 2019: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

- Monday 22nd July 2019: Ex-Dividend*.

- Tuesday 23rd July 2019: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).

- Friday 26th July 2019: Date of commencement of dividend payment.

PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.

(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 21st June 2019 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 19th July 2019.