Correct Repetition: Financial Calendar for the year 2019
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2019:
- Thursday 14th February 2019: Announcement and publication of full year 2018 financial results.
- Friday 5th April 2019: Annual briefing of analysts-members of the Hellenic Fund and Management Association on the company's financial results.
- Friday 28th June 2019: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Monday 22nd July 2019: Ex-Dividend*.
- Tuesday 23rd July 2019: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).
- Friday 26th July 2019: Date of commencement of dividend payment.
PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.
(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 21st June 2019 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 19th July 2019.
Disclaimer
Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 10:19:05 UTC