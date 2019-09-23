Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Port Authority    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY

(PPA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Piraeus Port Authority : DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 23th SEPTEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:44am EDT

Piraeus Port Authority announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of PPA S.A. took place in the company's offices on Monday 23/9/2019. In the General Meeting were present shareholders representing 21,399,539 shares out of 25,000,000 shares, or percentage 85.60% of issued share capital. The General Meeting after discussion took the following decisions:

ITEM 1: Approval of the Long-Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan of the Company.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the Long-Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan of the Company, in general, and in particular pursuant to the article 110, par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, in so far as it relates to the members of the BoD to whom the Remuneration Policy applies, by 20,915,621 votes, i.e. by a majority of 97.74% of the paid up share capital.

Shareholders representing 483,918 votes voted against.
Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.
Total valid votes: 21,399,539.

ITEM 2: Approval in accordance with article 110, par.2 of Law 4548/2018, of the amendment to the existing Remuneration Policy of the Company, due to the addition of the Long - Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan.

After voting, the General Assembly approved in accordance with article 110, par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, the amendment to the existing Remuneration Policy of the Company for the members of the BoD, due to the addition therein of the Long - Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan the Company's Remuneration Policy, by 20,907,902 votes, i.e. by a majority of 97.70% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 491,637 votes voted against.
Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.
Total valid votes: 21,399,539.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 13:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
09:44aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAR..
PU
09/20Liverpool port operator attracts bids from overseas funds - sources
RE
08/23PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : INVITATION to the Shareholders of PPA S.A. to Extraordi..
PU
07/02PPA : Best Port from the East Med Region of MedCruise
PU
06/28PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : S.A. DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREH..
PU
06/28PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for..
PU
06/28PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : PPA S.A. Annual General Assembly
PU
06/27PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : A significant award for PPA's Car Terminal
PU
06/07PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Welcome to “Mein Schiff” and “Celebri..
PU
06/06PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Official visit of the UK Maritime and Transport Ministe..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 46,2 M
Net income 2019 61,8 M
Finance 2019 27,3 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 4,05x
EV / Sales2020 3,81x
Capitalization 594 M
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00  €
Last Close Price 23,75  €
Spread / Highest target -3,16%
Spread / Average Target -3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Qui Fu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterini Venardou Financial Manager
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Petrou Moralis Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY62.01%653
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD19.11%20 162
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 794
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-1.81%11 096
MISC BHD--.--%8 291
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.55%5 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group