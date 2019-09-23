Piraeus Port Authority : DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 23th SEPTEMBER 2019

Piraeus Port Authority announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of PPA S.A. took place in the company's offices on Monday 23/9/2019. In the General Meeting were present shareholders representing 21,399,539 shares out of 25,000,000 shares, or percentage 85.60% of issued share capital. The General Meeting after discussion took the following decisions:

ITEM 1: Approval of the Long-Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan of the Company.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the Long-Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan of the Company, in general, and in particular pursuant to the article 110, par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, in so far as it relates to the members of the BoD to whom the Remuneration Policy applies, by 20,915,621 votes, i.e. by a majority of 97.74% of the paid up share capital.

Shareholders representing 483,918 votes voted against.

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 21,399,539.

ITEM 2: Approval in accordance with article 110, par.2 of Law 4548/2018, of the amendment to the existing Remuneration Policy of the Company, due to the addition of the Long - Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan.

After voting, the General Assembly approved in accordance with article 110, par. 2 of Law 4548/2018, the amendment to the existing Remuneration Policy of the Company for the members of the BoD, due to the addition therein of the Long - Τerm Incentive Bonus Plan the Company's Remuneration Policy, by 20,907,902 votes, i.e. by a majority of 97.70% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 491,637 votes voted against.

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 21,399,539.