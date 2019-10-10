Log in
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY

(PPA)
Piraeus Port Authority : Investments of  611.8 mil. were approved by ESAL

10/10/2019 | 08:36am EDT

Piraeus, October 10th 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Investments of € 611.8 mil. were approved by ESAL

PPA S.A. announces that the Committee of Planning and Development of Ports (ESAL) approved investments amounting to € 611.8 million, which cover all the business units of the company and will contribute considerably to the development of the local and national economy.

The Chairman of PPA S.A. Mr. YU Zenggang stated that after a long waiting period, we obtained the approval to proceed to the implementation of significant investments that will make Piraeus the most important port in the Mediterranean and will create even more new working positions. We hope that the competent authorities will soon review the expansion of the Container Terminal as it is one major investment that will establish the Piraeus port as one of the top Container Terminals in Europe.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 12:35:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 140 M
EBIT 2019 46,2 M
Net income 2019 61,8 M
Finance 2019 27,3 M
Yield 2019 1,94%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 580 M
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Qui Fu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Koukis Ioannis Financial Manager
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Petrou Moralis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY52.11%637
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD10.62%18 618
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE3.29%11 443
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 205
MISC BHD--.--%8 487
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-15.77%5 211
