Piraeus Port Authority : Investments of  611.8 mil. were approved by ESAL

Piraeus, October 10th 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Investments of € 611.8 mil. were approved by ESAL

PPA S.A. announces that the Committee of Planning and Development of Ports (ESAL) approved investments amounting to € 611.8 million, which cover all the business units of the company and will contribute considerably to the development of the local and national economy.

The Chairman of PPA S.A. Mr. YU Zenggang stated that after a long waiting period, we obtained the approval to proceed to the implementation of significant investments that will make Piraeus the most important port in the Mediterranean and will create even more new working positions. We hope that the competent authorities will soon review the expansion of the Container Terminal as it is one major investment that will establish the Piraeus port as one of the top Container Terminals in Europe.