Piraeus Port Authority : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port

Piraeus, 12.09.2018

PRESS RELEASE

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port.

One more important strategic partnership was founded with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, September 12th 2018, between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port which is one of the 10 largest commercial ports in the world.

The MOU was signed by the CEO of PPA S.A. Capt. Fu Chengqiu and the General Manager of Guangzhou Port Mr. Chen Hongxian.

The areas of cooperation mentioned in the memorandum are: Personnel training, know-how and information exchange, developing initiatives for environmental protection.

The main objective pursued through the strategic cooperation of the two ports in the above areas, is the implementation of best practices in port management that will enable the development of trade and supply chain.

It is reminded that PPA S.A. has also signed similar memoranda of understanding with the port of Shanghai and the port of Qingdao.