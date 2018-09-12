Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Port Authority    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY (PPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piraeus Port Authority : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

Piraeus, 12.09.2018

PRESS RELEASE

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port.

One more important strategic partnership was founded with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, September 12th 2018, between PPA S.A. and Guangzhou Port which is one of the 10 largest commercial ports in the world.

The MOU was signed by the CEO of PPA S.A. Capt. Fu Chengqiu and the General Manager of Guangzhou Port Mr. Chen Hongxian.

The areas of cooperation mentioned in the memorandum are: Personnel training, know-how and information exchange, developing initiatives for environmental protection.

The main objective pursued through the strategic cooperation of the two ports in the above areas, is the implementation of best practices in port management that will enable the development of trade and supply chain.

It is reminded that PPA S.A. has also signed similar memoranda of understanding with the port of Shanghai and the port of Qingdao.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 14:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
04:43pPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and ..
PU
08/29PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Prompt reaction of PPA S.A. to the fire broke out on th..
PU
07/26PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : PPA SA participation in the national mourning for the d..
PU
07/24PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA SA and Qi..
PU
07/18PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Event organization to promote security in the Mediterra..
PU
06/25PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDER..
PU
06/18PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : The basketball team of PPA S.A. - COSCO SHIPPING won th..
PU
06/08NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : receives Chinese bid for insurance arm
RE
06/06PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A. (PPA) AW : 2015 and ISO 14001:2015 by Lloyd’s ..
PU
06/06COSCO SHIPPING : EU warns UK-centred China import scam may shift to Europe's 'Si..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,99x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,8 €
Spread / Average Target 74%
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Qui Fu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterini Venardou Financial Manager
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Petrou Moralis Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY3.23%463
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-24.06%17 035
DP WORLD LTD--.--%16 891
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-10.49%10 375
MISC BHD--.--%6 351
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-28.04%6 295
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.