Piraeus Port Authority : Official visit of about 30 Ambassadors at PPA S.A.

Official visit of about 30 Ambassadors at PPA S.A.



The Ambassadors of approximately 30 countries in Athens made an official visit, in the presence of China Ambassador to Greece Mrs. Zhang Qiyue, at the headquarters of PPA and met with the CEO of PPA S.A. Captain Fu Chengqiu and other executives of the company. After the meeting, a tour at the port facilities followed.

The Management of PPA S.A. informed the Ambassadors for the possibilities of cooperation and the advantages offers the port of Piraeus as a gateway of trade and tourism.