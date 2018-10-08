Piraeus Port Authority : Official visit of the Ambassador of Singapore to PPA S.A.

Piraeus, 08.10.2018
PRESS RELEASE
Official visit of the Ambassador of Singapore to PPA S.A.
The Ambassador of Singapore Mr. Koh Yong Guan had an informational meeting with the CEO of PPA S.A. Captain Fu Chengqiu, at the headquarters of the Company. Mr. Koh paid attention to the developments at the port of Piraeus and was informed about the Company's investment plans and development prospects.
PHOTO 1 (L-R): The Ambassador of Singapore to Greece His Excellency Koh Yong Guan with Captain Fu Chengqiu
PHOTO 2 (L-R): The Ambassador of Singapore to Greece His Excellency Koh Yong Guan, his wife Mdm Koh and Captain Fu Chengqiu
