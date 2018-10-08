Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Piraeus Port Authority    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY (PPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Piraeus Port Authority : Official visit of the Ambassador of Singapore to PPA S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

Piraeus, 08.10.2018


PRESS RELEASE

Official visit of the Ambassador of Singapore to PPA S.A.

The Ambassador of Singapore Mr. Koh Yong Guan had an informational meeting with the CEO of PPA S.A. Captain Fu Chengqiu, at the headquarters of the Company. Mr. Koh paid attention to the developments at the port of Piraeus and was informed about the Company's investment plans and development prospects.

PHOTO 1 (L-R): The Ambassador of Singapore to Greece His Excellency Koh Yong Guan with Captain Fu Chengqiu

PHOTO 2 (L-R): The Ambassador of Singapore to Greece His Excellency Koh Yong Guan, his wife Mdm Koh and Captain Fu Chengqiu

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
03:38pPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Official visit of the Ambassador of Singapore to PPA S...
PU
10/05PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : One more newly built cruise ship at the port of Piraeus
PU
10/01PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Welcome to the “Mein Schiff 4” cruise ship ..
PU
09/28PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : The President of the Hellenic Parliament visited the he..
PU
09/26PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Financial Results for the First Half 2018
PU
09/21PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
09/12PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA S.A. and ..
PU
08/29PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Prompt reaction of PPA S.A. to the fire broke out on th..
PU
07/26PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : PPA SA participation in the national mourning for the d..
PU
07/24PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY : Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PPA SA and Qi..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 112 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,8 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Qui Fu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ekaterini Venardou Financial Manager
Athanasios Eleftherios Liagos Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Petrou Moralis Non-Executive Director
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY5.16%470
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-18.65%18 254
DP WORLD LTD--.--%15 770
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-26.73%8 433
MISC BHD--.--%6 248
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-30.85%6 061
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.