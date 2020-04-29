Piraeus, April 29th, 2020

Correct Repetition: Financial Calendar for the year 2020

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2020:

- Thursday 20th February 2020: Announcement and publication of full year 2019 financial results.

- Friday 21st February 2020: Annual Financial Report of the year 2019.

- Tuesday 19th May 2020 (instead of Tuesday 5th of May 2020): Annual briefing of analysts on the company's financial results in the Hellenic Fund and Management Association. The briefing will be held via teleconference at 2:00 p.m.

- Thursday 25th June 2020: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

- Monday 27th July 2020: Ex-Dividend*.

- Tuesday 28th July 2020: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).

- Friday 31th July 2020: Date of commencement of dividend payment.

PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.

(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 19th June 2020 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 17th July 2020.