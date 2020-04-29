Piraeus, April 29th, 2020
Correct Repetition: Financial Calendar for the year 2020
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2020:
- Thursday 20th February 2020: Announcement and publication of full year 2019 financial results.
- Friday 21st February 2020: Annual Financial Report of the year 2019.
- Tuesday 19th May 2020 (instead of Tuesday 5th of May 2020): Annual briefing of analysts on the company's financial results in the Hellenic Fund and Management Association. The briefing will be held via teleconference at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday 25th June 2020: Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Monday 27th July 2020: Ex-Dividend*.
- Tuesday 28th July 2020: Dividend Beneficiaries (Record Date).
- Friday 31th July 2020: Date of commencement of dividend payment.
PPA S.A. reserves the right to change the above dates, following timely notification to the public.
(*) Ex - Dividend Date is after the expiration on 19th June 2020 of the future with the PPA share as the underlying security, as well as the future on the FTSE/ATHEX LARGE CAP on 17th July 2020.
Disclaimer
Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:17:04 UTC