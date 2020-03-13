Log in
Piraeus Port Authority S.A.    PPA

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
News 
News

Piraeus Port Authority S A : Acceptance of the resignation of the BoD member Mr. YE Weilong

03/13/2020 | 07:28am EDT

PPA S.A. announces the acceptance of the resignation of the Board of Directors member Mr. YE Weilong, with effective date March 10th 2020.

Due to the above resignation, the PPA S.A. BoD, is reconstituting since March 10th 2020, as below:

1) Mr. YU ZengGang, shareholders representative, Chairman of the BoD, Executive Member of the BoD,

2) Mr. FU Chengqiu, shareholders representative, CEO, Executive Member of the BoD,

3) Mr. ZHU Jianhui, shareholders representative, Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

4) Mr. Feng Boming, shareholders representative, Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

5) Mr.KWONG Che Keung Gordon, shareholders representative, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD

6) Mr. IP Sing Chi, shareholders representative, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD

7) Mr. LIAGKOS Athanasios, shareholders representative, Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

8) Mr. ARVANITIS Νikolaos, shareholders representative, Independent Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

9) Mr. KARAMANEAS Charalampis, shareholders representative, Non-Executive Member of the BoD,

10) Mr. MORALIS Ioannis, shareholders representative, Non-Executive Member of the BoD.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:27:03 UTC
